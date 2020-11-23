ONU ends fall semester early, looks into COVID testing options for spring

BOURBONNAIS — After imposing a “soft quarantine” on students the past two weeks, Olivet Nazarene University will end the fall semester early and say goodbye to students from Thanksgiving until the start of the spring semester.

Students started final exams Friday and are set to finish them Tuesday.

David Pickering, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the university started its fall semester earlier in August in anticipation that the spread of the virus might be worse around this time.

Instead of having a week off for Thanksgiving and returning to campus before the semester’s end, students will have a break until the start of spring semester Jan. 12.

The first week of the spring semester will be online before in-person classes resume Jan. 19.

Students are scheduled to return to campus the weekend of Jan. 16 -17.

“We are kind of doing a two-week quarantine at the beginning,” Pickering said. “Basically, if you are assuming people will get together for New Years, we moved the face-to-face classes back a week so students will have two weeks.”

Students who are currently COVID-19 positive have the option of finishing out their isolation period on campus or returning home.

As of Friday, the university was reporting 43 active student cases, down from 51 on Nov. 18. Active cases peaked at 78 on Nov. 13. Since then, cases have been steadily going down.

“When we put the different mitigations in place throughout the semester, students have done really well, and every time we’ve done that our numbers have come down, which tells you people are following the rules,” Pickering said. “If they weren’t, our numbers would be going up, not down.”

Pickering said the university has continued enforcing the additional mitigations for students that were put in place in early October after active cases reached as high as 41 for the first time.

These include that students aren’t allowed to host guests in their dorm rooms; they are asked to take meals to go or eat in outdoor dining areas, and in-person activities on campus are limited to small group or virtual events.

Starting Nov. 6, students were also instructed not to leave campus unless it was essential for academic purposes, like an internship or job, or to buy groceries or essential items.

“Part of that was connected to Thanksgiving,” Pickering said. “What we told students is we want to make sure you go home well, so basically, it was a soft quarantine.”

Classes were still held in-person as usual with social distancing and face masks required, as well as some hybrid courses. The plan is to continue this same model in the spring.

“Our intention is for students to come back,” Pickering said. “We’ll make some adjustments in the spring from things we’ve learned, things we could do differently. For everybody, I don’t care where you work, it’s a learning experience.”

In addition, athletic games and practices are on hold until spring semester. Direction on spring sports will come from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Pickering said the university is working on a testing plan for students in the spring semester.

In addition to the rapid testing that’s been available for students since the university got the equipment in October, officials are considering offering saliva testing as well.

Saliva testing would allow for testing of large groups of students with results available within the same day. It’s not as fast as rapid testing, but it’s cheaper.

The results of saliva tests aren’t considered diagnostic, so someone with a positive result would be asked to follow up with a rapid test to verify.

