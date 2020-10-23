Herscher schools report 8 student COVID-19 cases this week

HERSCHER — Herscher School District reported five positive student COVID-19 cases Thursday, including two at Herscher High School, two at Limestone Middle School and one at Bonfield Grade School.

These are in addition to three student cases reported at HHS on Monday, bringing the total new cases reported this week up to eight.

The five cases reported Thursday bring the total count of positive student cases in the district for the school year up to 19. There has been one reported staff case.

The five cases reported Thursday are not linked with one another, nor were the three high school cases reported Monday, according to a letter from Superintendent Rich Decman.

In the letter, Decman urged parents to remember to keep students home if they are ill for any reason.

Currently, there are 95 students and four staff members required to isolate from school, up from 65 students and four staff members reported to be in isolation as of Monday.

The last time the COVID-19 positive student from Bonfield Grade School was in the school setting while contagious was Oct. 16.

The last time the other four students were in the school setting was either Monday or Thursday for one high school student.

The Herscher School Board last week voted to lengthen the school day to six hours for in-person students, with school hours of 8 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. beginning Jan. 5.

Decman said the district would continue to monitor numbers of positive cases and close contacts to determine if lengthening the school day is the right call at that time.