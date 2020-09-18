Region 7 sees second day below COVID positivity rate threshold

Region 7 of the state’s reopening plan, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, saw its second straight day below a key metric that will allow the rollback of some added mitigation measures. The rolling positivity rate dipped to 6.1 percent there, according to the latest figures, remaining below 6.5 percent. One more day below that figure and the region can go back to dining and drinking indoors at businesses, according to the governor’s office.

Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the border of Missouri near St. Louis, saw its rate dip by a half of a percentage point to 8.4 percent. That’s still well above the 6.5 percent threshold to decrease mitigations, but it’s a 1.7 percentage point decrease from the week prior.

While southern Illinois’ Region 5 had a rate of 6.8 percent, other regions ranged from 2.7 percent to 6 percent.

The state reported Thursday another 25 COVID-19 related deaths in persons aged from their 30s to their 90s. That brought total virus-related fatalities to 8,392.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported another 2,056 new confirmed cases of the virus among 57,800 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 3.6 percent, which brought the rolling seven-day average to the same number.

There have now been 268,207 confirmed cases since the virus first reached Illinois, with more than 4.9 million test results reported.

Hospitalizations remain stubbornly flat above their pandemic lows in Illinois as well. While the numbers routinely fluctuate by the hundreds daily, there were 1,558 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients in the state at the end of Wednesday, which was roughly level from the day before. Of those patients, 359 were in intensive care unit beds and 144 were on ventilators.

