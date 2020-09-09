Zenz resigns from County Board

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Board member Michael Zenz is resigning from the board effective Sept. 20, as he is moving out of the county.

Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said at Tuesday’s board meeting that he received a letter of resignation from Zenz, a Republican who represents the 26th district.

“I wish him well in his future endeavors,” Wheeler said.

Zenz was elected to the board in November 2018 when he defeated Mason Power. He was appointed to the board in August of that year to replace Jim Skutt, who resigned due to work obligations preventing him from attending meetings.

Now the Republican Party will have to find a replacement for Zenz.

SOCIAL SECURITY TAX DEFERRAL

The board also voted to opt out of the employee share of Social Security-tax deferral that was made available by executive order of President Donald Trump in August.

Employees would’ve had the option to not pay Social Security tax from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.

“It’s not truly a tax holiday, it’s a tax deferral,” said Anita Speckman, county administrator. “In other words, under an executive order it simply defers payment. Payment would have to be made next year in 2021.”

Speckman said liability of repayment lies with the employer, so if a employee takes the deferment this year and then quits in January 2021, the county has to pay that tax. The repayment would begin in April 2021, and the employee’s tax would increase to make up for the deferred tax.

“It’s really a no-interest loan,” Speckman said. “That’s the best way to describe it. Somebody might make a short-term decision that becomes very painful to them in the spring.”

The county had the choice of opting in or opting out of the program.

Board member Ronald Kinzinger said the county has provided a “consistent and stable environment for our employees during this COVID-19,” and he moved to opt out. His motion was seconded, and the board unanimously approved opting out of the program.