Funeral directors navigate restrictions to help families through loss

The pandemic’s effect on people’s lives hasn’t slowed, but its effect on the way life is honored after death has shifted slightly back in the direction of normalcy.

In March, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention limited gatherings to 10 people or fewer, wake and funeral services were no exception. They were restricted to very small, family-only gatherings for several months.

In late June, when all of Illinois shifted to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan for the state, gatherings of up to 50 were allowed. This meant funeral directors had a bit more flexibility in helping families navigate the loss of a loved one.

Pritzker’s latest restrictions for Kankakee and Will counties have limited meetings, social events and gatherings to 25 people or 25 percent of overall room capacity until the COVID-19 positivity rate improves.

Bill Cotter, owner of Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, said he is glad the situation for grieving families has gotten better.

“A lot of families are more than just 10 people,” he said. “It was tough on us extending that information to the family.”

A 50-person capacity might not be as large as a traditional service, but it takes care of most of the immediate family for many people, he said.

Families also can rotate in groups of people. Additional guests can arrive at the funeral home at staggered times or mingle outside and wait for others to exit.

Cotter suggests families host memorials in a park or other open, outdoor space where social distancing can be maintained if they wish to accommodate more people.

Cotter also noted that the cremation rate has increased during the pandemic, with more families opting to cremate remains instead of having a traditional casket viewing in light of the gathering restrictions.

During the past few months, Cotter has hosted services for people that died in their 80s and 90s with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren unable to attend. In one instance, a woman was quarantined in Florida and had to livestream services from the cemetery to her phone.

“You were always so apologetic and knew it was completely out of your hands and you couldn’t do anything,” Cotter said. “It was just extremely frustrating.”

Jeff Jones, owner of Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee, said it has been difficult to meet the needs of families during this time, as many have numerous extended family members.

In some cases, families elected to hold a small service around the time of death and planned to have a larger celebration of life later on. Many are still waiting because restrictions are still in place.

“It’s difficult for us to tell a cousin that he can’t attend a funeral service of his loved one because we’re at capacity; that’s been our problem,” Jones said. “It was really difficult when we had 10. Things have eased a little bit, but I don’t know what the future holds for us.”

Jones said staff are cleaning and sanitizing funeral cars and inside the funeral home multiple times per day even when services are not taking place.

Staff are also spending more time talking through situations with families because of all the additional pressures they are facing with the pandemic.

“Our major responsibility is to help families through the loss of a loved one, to try to have some kind of normalcy when their world is turned upside down, but then we’ve got this other thing on top of it that makes it a lot more difficult to get back to normal,” Jones said.

Cotter also said extra sensitivity has been needed while counseling families about their options during this time.

“Unfortunately, a lot of families don’t know what they are able to do, and it’s our job to kind of guide them through,” Cotter said.

Signs are posted in the funeral home informing people of social distancing and face mask requirements, but Cotter said he leaves those decisions up to the families.

In other words, he isn’t breaking up any hugs.

“I’m not going to stand right at the door and say you can’t touch,” Cotter said.

Tim Gernon, president of Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes in Kankakee County, said that although face masks and capacity limits are legally required, families are asked to govern themselves when it comes to social distancing in the funeral homes.

“We’re not the police department. We’re not going to tell people how to behave, unless they are completely off-the-wall,” Gernon said. “For the most part, people are understanding and cooperating, and it’s been fine.”

Some larger churches have been able to host up to 100 people at a service because their capacity limits are based on percentage of occupancy, while others have opted not to do any funeral services yet out of caution, Gernon said.

“There is no fixed way of doing it,” he said. “It’s just kind of a moving target. You always have to check and see what’s allowed.”

He said funeral homes and cemeteries are slowly moving back toward being able to operate normally, but things were much different in the early days of the pandemic.

At one point, Clancy-Gernon had over 70 postponed or canceled services due to COVID-19. The funeral homes started to catch up on memorial services once gatherings of 50 were allowed.

Gernon said a handful of families waited over three months for restrictions to loosen to be able to host a more traditional service with more people.

With the initial preparation and refrigeration of the remains, he was able to accommodate those families and host an open-casket viewing and services months after their loved one’s death.

In a couple of instances, families of young people who died in accidents held private, family-only gatherings of 50 people. Under normal circumstances, upwards of 500 people might have attended those services.

“You hate to inconvenience families at such a difficult time in their lives,” Gernon said. “But people understand. People are willing to work with you.”