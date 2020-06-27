Donation will help protect voters in Kankakee County

Polling places in Kankakee County will receive donations of hand sanitizer made by a major manufacturer in time for the November election, according to a press release from Dan Hendrickson, Kankakee County clerk.

Hendrickson said he was notified through the Illinois State Board of Elections that Kankakee will receive hand sanitizer produced by Anheuser-Busch brewery, one of a number of companies that have converted their plants so that they can make hand sanitizer since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

“We will provide voters with safe locations for them to cast their ballot in their polling place in November on Election Day,” Hendrickson said.

“The option for voting by mail will be available, early voting will be available, but for residents who feel committed to voting in person, that opportunity will be provided, and it will be done safely,” he said.

Hendrickson said each of the county’s 64 voting precincts will receive 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, along with 1-gallon pump bottles. Similar donations are being made to all election authorities in the state.

“The Kankakee County Clerk’s Office thanks Anheuser-Busch Brewery for this generous donation to our community,” he said.