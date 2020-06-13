Community Services extending energy assistance program

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Community Services is still accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heating assistance and reconnection assistance applications will be accepted through June 30 or until funding has been exhausted. Any household that has not yet applied for assistance can apply as soon as possible. If your household has already received a LIHEAP benefit since Oct. 1, 2019, you still might be eligible for additional benefits through reconnection assistance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, application appointments are currently made by phone only. Residents can call Kankakee County Community Services at 815-933-7883; email LIHEAPforms@kccsi-cap.org to secure a phone appointment for making an application. You can also pick up an application. Documentation follow-up will be required and will be discussed at the phone interview.

If your household’s combined gross income for the 30 days beginning with the date of the application is at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive assistance. A single-person household can qualify for the program with a monthly gross income of up to $1,561; a two-person household up to $2,114; and a family of four can earn up to $3,219.

Customers must submit the following required documentation when applying for assistance:

• Social Security numbers for all household members living in the house;

• Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30 days prior to the date of application beginning with the date of application;

• Current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for the energy directly); and

• Rental agreement (if applicable) showing the monthly rental amount and the landlord contact information.

LIHEAP applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about where you can apply, call Kankakee County Community Services Inc. at 815-933-7883.