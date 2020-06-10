Kankakee County Board continues push to reopen

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said at Tuesday’s board meeting that the county’s reopening coalition continues to feed information to the governor why it believes Kankakee County should move to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan.

“Some of that language was misinterpreted in our last vote,” said Wheeler, noting that it is merely providing Kankakee County-specific data to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “We were not telling everybody that we were reopening. That is exactly the opposite of what we were doing.

“We were trying to give the governor information on why we met his metrics. So every couple of weeks we’re updating these numbers.”

Part of the metric of being able to move from Phase 3 to Phase 4 is having a COVID-19 test positivity rate of below 20%, which the county maintained throughout May and into June. It has been below 10% since May 25.

The county’s ICU availability capacity has far exceeded what’s needed (15%), being at better than 50% since May 22, as well as ventilator capacity (15%), which has been above 70% since May 8. The number of hospital admissions due to the coronavirus has remained low.

“Our positivity rate continues to go down tremendously as we test more people,” Wheeler said. “It’s a key metric. ... Admissions are dropping, and that’s a key indicator of where we’re at. We have plenty of [ventilator] capacity here, and thank goodness we didn’t need it.”

Wheeler also cited numbers from the coroner’s office on mortality rates.

“The mortality rate for those tested positive versus those passing away were slightly going up in April when we had a lot of those large, long-term care facilities impacts,” Wheeler said. “You look at May, it’s going down at a precipitous rate as well. I wanted to put these numbers in front of the public. This is the information that we continually sent to our lobbyists, our state senators and representatives so they can knock on the door of the governor’s office to tell the story, that we all said, our data is not Cook County’s data. It’s not Grundy County, it’s not Kendall or Will or any of the other counties that were in a zone with if you will.

“These are our numbers, and we would like to be considered on our own, by the way that we’re responding to and dealing with COVID in the way that our public has engaged the process and kept themselves and others safe.”

The state moved into Phase 3 on May 29, but Phase 4 wouldn’t go into effect for four weeks later. The county wants to move to Phase 4 now.

In Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Face coverings and social distancing continue to be the norm.

“It’s really helpful for us to take our stance for moving forward and helping get the economy and business stuff going,” said board member Jackie Haas.

However, he fears the county’s efforts might be falling on deaf ears.

“I have had no response from either Representative [Lindsay] Parkhurst, from Senator [Patrick] Joyce or our lobbyist on any positive response that the governor is considering doing anything,” Wheeler said. “So we’re committed on bringing this back every two weeks in reminding him of the fact that we’re in a different place, and that we are still requesting this continually over and over again.”

“[Pritzker] is just running out the clock at this point,” board member Darrel Smith said.

Kankakee County

Confirmed coronavirus cases: 1,217

COVID-related deaths: 59

Recoveries: 647