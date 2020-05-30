Local business owners reflect on closures, look to future

<p dir="ltr"><span>Local shop owners around Kankakee County undoubtedly breathed a sigh of relief Friday as they were allowed to open their doors again after months of mandatory closures, but COVID-19 restrictions and fears mean business won’t likely be booming right away.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Phase 3, or the “recovery phase” of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, allows certain types of establishments to resume operations in a limited capacity with extra precautions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. </span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said the reopening of these businesses is just “the first step in a very long journey” to recovery.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“I don’t want to be too overly optimistic that everything is behind us now,” he said.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Nugent said that while people getting back to work is great news, many businesses will still struggle to make a profit with capacity limitations.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“I commend all the businesses that are trying to make it work; I hope that they can make it financially rewarding,” he said. “I think that’s going to depend on the public and how much they support them. I’m fearful that after a week or two of being opened up at the reduced capacity, they might find that it’s not profitable to do that.”</span>

<p dir="ltr">Personal care services, including hair salons, nail salons, barber shops, spas, tattoo shops, massage parlors, tanning salons and others can reopen as long as staff and customers wear a face covering.

<p dir="ltr"><span>Retail stores may open with capacity limits at a maximum of 50 percent store </span><span>capacity </span><span>or five customers allowed per 1,000 square feet of retail space. Customers </span>and staff are still required to wear face coverings.

<p dir="ltr"><span>Health and fitness centers may open as well, but services are limited to one-on-one training or outdoor fitness classes with up to 10 participants.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Unity Massage and Wellness in Bradley, which opened about a year and three months ago, plans to take appointments again starting Monday.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Co-owner Jamie Kershaw said running a newer business in the midst of the pandemic has been “a little scary,” especially when there was talk that service providers like massage therapists wouldn't be able to return to work until after winter. </span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>The business had been doing well and earned a No.1 spot in the Daily Journal Readers’ Choice Awards. Having to suddenly close felt like they had taken a step forward then two steps back. </span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“How are you supposed to pay rent and bills with no income?” she said. “I’m sure that was the thought of a lot of people, a lot of business owners in town.”</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Kershaw said that while many of her clients are not ready to jump back into getting massages, she is excited to be able to help people feel relaxed again.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“We’ll probably take a tiny bit of a financial hit just like everybody else, but we are ready to come back and help everybody out in the community again and hopefully bounce back from this.” </span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Just Between Us Hair & Natural Beauty in Kankakee also plans to reopen Monday.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Owner Ruth-Anne West-Thomas said she feels relieved to return to her salon. She’s been in the cosmetology business in Kankakee for nearly 30 years. </span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“Imagine working everyday, being paid, and then overnight you cannot work,” she said. “You have to find another means to support your family, to try to sustain your business while there is no business, along with trying to stay safe.”</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>West-Thomas said preparing to reopen has been a challenge, especially because of the state’s restrictions. Not only will the salon have the additional expense of PPE, but operating by appointment only will greatly reduce its normal flow of customers.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“It’s not just like opening the door and turning the key and turning on the lights,” she said. “There’s so much PPE that you have to provide, so many safety precautions you have to take that you would not normally take.”</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>West-Thomas said she expects the salon to be much quieter when it reopens.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“Beauty salons and barber salons are places not just for a service, but for congregating and fellowship as well,” she said. “There won’t be much of that at all.”</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Allen’s Barber Shop in Kankakee reopened Friday. At 9:30 a.m., two customers</span> <span>were inside the shop, and four were waiting outside for their haircut.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Owner-operator Joe Allen said the two-and-a-half month shutdown has been tough financially. He has been at the shop for approximately five years.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“Luckily, I had some savings, but you hate to burn through savings,” he said. “It will take a long time to catch back up.”</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Allen admitted it was good to open his doors again, but it also felt weird. </span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“It’s almost like having a surgery and going back to your everyday life,” he said.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>He plans to wipe chairs down with anti-bacterial disinfectant, wipe down door handles, and clean clippers with disinfectant spray as preventative measures. He’ll also allow two people in the shop at a time and require that they stay six feet apart.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Roger’s Tattooing in Bradley reopened Friday as well, and artist Teray Spence, whose parents own the shop, said it felt “absolutely fabulous” to be back.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“Now we can start paying our bills again,” she said.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Cleaning and sanitizing is always a priority for tattoo shops, so clients will notice only minor changes, she said. Everyone will have to wear masks, and the number of people who can enter the shop will be limited. Clients will also have to get their temperature taken before coming in.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Spence said the financial strain of the pandemic will continue affecting their business for months to come. </span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“They’re not just going to all pile in the door today so we can catch up on bills,” she said. “The bad thing about the tattoo industry is that we’re a want. We’re not a need.”</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Made for Me Boutique in Manteno resumed their normal in-store business hours Friday. The shop, which is celebrating its two-year anniversary this week, was able to continue selling clothes online during the shutdown.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Valerie Kobylarczyk, co-owner of the boutique with her two sisters, said keeping a positive attitude and adapting to serving clients in new ways has been critical to staying afloat during this time.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“That’s why they’re going to keep coming back to small businesses and shop local,” she said.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Kobylarczyk said the boutique has gained new clients by putting more effort into its online presence, and they are looking forward to serving them in store as well. The shop will use a fabric disinfectant spray and steam garments between customers trying them on.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>“We kept pushing forward and pushing forward,” she said. “We knew that we would have to fight for our business even stronger than ever.”</span>

<strong>Chris Breach contributed to this story.</strong>