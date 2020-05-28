Basketball, tennis courts, ball fields reopening in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — With Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to reopen Illinois taking effect on Friday, some park facilities in Kankakee will be opening this weekend.

Dayna Heitz, executive director of the Kankakee Valley Park District, announced at Tuesday’s board meetings that the basketball and tennis courts would open up, weather permitting as well as baseball, softball and soccer fields. The KVPD Campground will be opened for use on Monday and park pavilions in mid to late June.

“The staff and I have been trying to work out logistically what we can and can’t do, and what needs to be done,” Heitz said.

Signage is being put in place to remind people to practice social distancing and no more than 10 people on the courts at one time. The courts and fields have been closed since mid March and will reopen Friday.

Heitz said the number of people requesting the pavilions has been low, but she’s hopeful that will increase.

“We’ll be posting signs that people need to social distance, and when they rent the pavilions, they’ll be signing off that they realize there’s social distancing and they are responsible for that,” she said.

The baseball and soccer fields will be available for practice only.

“They can’t hold tournaments or games, but they can practice as long as they are 10 [people] and under, which includes a coach who is out on the field with them,” Heitz said. “ … They are responsible for following CDC guidelines on the cleaning and sanitizing of the bathrooms that are there.

“If they have more than one field, which only pertains to Butterfield [Road complex], to stagger their groups. If one comes in at 6 p.m., the other comes in at 6:15 and then 6:30. Stagger them so they’re not all coming, 30-plus people at one time and then all leaving at the same time.”

Signage is being put in place, and portable restroom facilities are being brought in at the KVPD Campground just off River Road near the Kankakee River boat launch. There are 12 tent sites and 12 RV sites for rental. Rental information is available at kvpd.com.

The KVPD administrative office at Bird Park is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Monday and Friday has been by appointment only, but the office will soon be opening on those two days.