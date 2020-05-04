Iroquois County reports first COVID-19 death

WATSEKA — Iroquois County has its first coronavirus-related death, its health department announced on Sunday. Officials reported that a woman in her 60s has died. No additional details will be released at this time, according to a press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department which cited Illinois code.

“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss. We kindly ask that the public respect the privacy of this family during this difficult time,” read the press release.

As of Sunday, Iroquois County had 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Public health officials are also reporting 15 confirmed recoveries, noting those individuals have been released from isolation.

In Kankakee County, public health officials recorded two new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 30. The county has 415 confirmed cases total, according to the Kankakee County Health Department. Of that total, 17 were reported Sunday. The county also has 101 recoveries.

Statewide, Illinois public health officials are reporting the COVID-19 confirmed case count grew by nearly 2,500 again Saturday as a sustained increase in testing continues to drive the number upward.

“It really is a function of doing more testing,” Gov. JB Pritzker said of the increased positive case count at his daily briefing on the virus Saturday.

There are now 61,499 confirmed cases in Illinois in 97 counties, including 2,618 deaths. A total of 319,313 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports confirmed cases by ZIP code, with the following areas now available:

60401: 30

60417: 90

60442: 24

60449: 48

60468: 17

60481: 15

60901: 210

60914: 61

60915: 21

60922: 7

60927: 8

60950: 18

60954: 11

60964: 10

60958: 12