BBCHS waits for ISBE approval to proceed with graduation plans

Schools might have to cancel plans for modified graduation ceremonies that would allow students to walk across the stage to receive diplomas while social distancing, according to state education officials.

State Superintendent Carmen Ayala issued a statement Wednesday indicating that in-person graduation ceremonies of any kind would not be allowed at this time because of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order, which lasts until May 30.

“This directive extends to drive-through graduation ceremonies or events where students come in small groups to the school or other locations for a photo or to walk across the stage,” she said in the statement. “The governor’s extended stay-at-home order prohibits group gatherings.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where 515 students are set to graduate, is one of many schools planning alternative options to honor high school seniors.

BBCHS officials said Friday they are postponing their modified graduation ceremony until May 6 “at the earliest” in hopes state officials will change their decision, but that it might have to be pushed back further. The ceremony was planned for May 4-5.

In a letter to students and parents Friday, Superintendent Scott Wakeley and Principal Brian Wright said they are communicating through the school’s attorney with the Illinois State Board of Education and Pritzker’s office.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the updated recommendations will allow us to move forward with our plans to celebrate our graduates next week,” according to the letter.

ISBE has indicated that they have received hundreds of inquiries from school districts and are working on new recommendations for graduation ceremonies to align with the governor’s orders.

Modifications for the BBCHS ceremony included having graduates come to the school in small groups and individually walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Students would be required to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another while waiting to hear their names called, and only graduates and school officials would be allowed in the building.

A professional video recording of the ceremony also would be made available for graduates’ friends and relatives to view, and the school district planned to take complimentary portraits of all graduates.