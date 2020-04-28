Coronavirus testing available today and Friday in Pembroke Township

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Riverside Healthcare will be providing COVID-19 testing to residents of Pembroke Township until 4:30 p.m. today at Riverside Healthcare clinic, 3400 S. Main St., Hopkins Park.

The healthcare provider will also offer testing to residents of Sun River Terrace from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 1 at the Sun River Terrace Community Center. There is no out-of-pocket cost to be tested. Pre-registration for testing is required by calling 815-219-4037.

Those being tested need to bring proof of residency and wear a mask or bandana if they have one.

Riverside recently acquired the necessary equipment to process COVID-19 test results in their own laboratory.

“With our ability to now have tests run in-house and receive results much more quickly, we want to reach out to those areas where there is a strong need,” said Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic in a press release.

Results from the testing will be available in approximately one business day online through Riverside’s free MyChart.

Sign up at riversidemychart.org. Testing is now available at Riverside for anyone with a doctor’s order.

To schedule an appointment with a Riverside Medical Group doctor, call 815-404-DOCS (3627) or online at riversidehealthcare.org.