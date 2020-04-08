New non-profit looks to provide supplies, companionship

A nonprofit launched this week in Minnesota aims to connect low-risk volunteers to help people who are at high risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

NorthStar Neighbor seeks to match low-risk volunteers younger than 60 years old with high-risk individuals in the same community who need remote conversation and delivery of food or medicine.

The median age of the 30 COVID-19 related deaths in the state is 86, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Once paired, matched individuals would communicate remotely about needed deliveries of supplies, food or prescriptions.

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson spearheaded the volunteer-founded project.

“Minnesotans are generous and caring and we all want to find a way to help someone else right now,” Johnson said in a statement. “I have no doubt we will see an outpouring of those who want to volunteer – the challenge will be finding those who are isolated and disconnected and need a little companionship or help.”

Johnson said the program was designed to help people who lack an existing support network and “just need a friend right now.”

“This program is a two-way street,” Johnson said. “Those who volunteer are providing a gift to someone in need, but it’s important to recognize that those who are receiving help are also providing a gift to someone who desperately wants to help a fellow Minnesotan in this time of social isolation.”