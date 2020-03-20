Church services canceled over coronavirus concerns

The closing of restaurants, bars and other businesses have been announced en masse over the last week, and now churches are following suit by canceling their services and putting upcoming events on hold.

It’s all part of measures being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The latest closings echo the suspension announced late last week by the Diocese of Joliet for all Masses at area Catholic churches. The Daily Journal surveyed several churches to check on their plans.

The Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee posted on its website the following message: “Our decision to be in the Level 3 means we are officially closing the building and canceling all activities. The decision to close the building also means our office is closed.”

The College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais posted that all Sunday morning services and gatherings have been canceled, while Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee is having services on Facebook and YouTube only.

St. Mark United Methodist Church on West Calista Street in Kankakee also canceled services.

“We’re not going to be having church services through March, the next two Sundays for sure, and then we’re going to reassess,” said Shari Funk, of St. Mark.

Calvary Bible Church on Armour Road in Bourbonnais is also cancelling services the rest of the month.

“We are not going to be having services this week and next week,” said Junell Hoekstra, church secretary. “We will be putting our pastor’s sermons online on Sunday.”

Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais has canceled all in-person worship until further notice.

“We will offer an online worship service at 10:30 a.m. (Sunday), our normal worship time,” said the Rev. Robert Bushey Jr. “It can be accessed [at cccbourbonnais.com], on Facebook and our YouTube channel. ... We intend to have a watch party on Facebook.”

Morning Star Baptist Church on North Harrison Ave. in Kankakee be closed Sunday, canceling both services.

First Presbyterian Church on East Court Street in Kankakee posted on its website that “due to the guidelines from the president to not be in groups of 10 or more, it is necessary for us to suspend worship services until that ban is lifted.”

Grace Community United Methodist Church in Bourbonnais said it was temporarily suspending worship services through March. Sermons can be found online through its Facebook page or on YouTube.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on East Merchant Street in Kankakee posted the following on its website, “Because of the changing guidelines and recommendations by the CDC and federal and state governments, the Pastors and Lay Ministers decided to SUSPEND all church activities (including worship services) beginning immediately until March 30th. Please understand that this was not a decision that was easily made nor is it a decision that we take lightly. As the time comes closer, we will discuss whether we extend the date of suspension or not.”

First Baptist Church of Kankakee said because a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kankakee County it was canceling all activities and services for the next two weeks, according to its website. It also said there would be no Lenten services, no Maundy Thursday services and it was canceling the Jeff Stice concert on March 28.

Manteno United Methodist Church on Second Street is suspending services through March 31, saying the following: “We are working to make a video available so you can worship at home.”

Before you go to your church for any services, call ahead or check their website first.