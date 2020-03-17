Catholic Masses canceled indefinitely

cbreach@daily-journal.com

The pews will remain empty at all area Catholic churches.

Masses at all Diocese of Joliet Catholic parishes have been canceled indefinitely, as Bishop Richard Pates issued a statement late Monday. In Pates’ statement he thanked everyone for their cooperation, as Masses were first canceled this past weekend due to the COVID-19 virus.

“I fully realize and feel the painful loss along with you the cancellation of Masses on weekends,” said Pates in the statement. “Because celebrating Mass is central to whom we are, I understand that its absence creates a palpable void. However, out of genuine concern for the welfare of everyone, I believe it is prudent to cancel weekend Masses for the time being.”

Some liturgical gatherings can be held, provided they meet strict guidelines:

• The service may not have an attendance in excess of 50 persons. This number is the current directive of Gov. JB Pritzker. Going forward, our point of reference regarding numbers will be those issued by the Governor.

• Every precaution be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Pates also said in his statement that Catholic Charities is in need of volunteers, and those interested can visit cc-doj.org. He also encouraged parishoners to continue their Lenten practices of prayer, fasting and giving.

“Please consider reaching out to your local parish about the possibility of providing financial support or personal assistance,” Pates said.