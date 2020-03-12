NAIA championship tournaments canceled; NJCAA championship tournaments postponed

As precautionary measures continue to increase in the sports world amid the coronavirus outbreak, both local colleges saw sports teams have their national tournaments altered Thursday. The National Intercollegiate Athletics Association canceled all postseason tournaments, while the National Junior College Athletics Association has postponed theirs.

<strong>1:04 p.m. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics cancels all winter tournaments</strong>

The Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team was standing at the door to the locker room at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., waiting to head out for their 12 p.m. tipoff against Lincoln College in the NAIAI Division II National Tournament, when the team was told their game, and the entire tournament, was being canceled.

"We were in the doorway of the locker room waiting for the game to start; I found out seconds before we were going back out to warm up," Tigers coach Nick Birkey said. "We were set to play at noon and they canceled at about 11:55 (a.m.)"

In a statement released Thursday, the NAIA said the decision was made out of concern for the well-being for all involved and decisions concerning the rest of the school year will be made after more discussion.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority," the statement said. "We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships."

The Tigers were the top seed in the Cramer Bracket with a 30-3 record. They finished the regular season ranked fourth in the NAIA Division II Coaches Poll and felt good about their chances to make a run. But after several cancellations in the NCAA and professional sports, the result for the Tigers and the NAIA was inevtiable.

"We’ll leave tomorrow morning to come back. There’s nothing we could do," Birkey said. "They had already made adjustments and limited fans [Wednesday] and obviously today they canceled the whole thing.

"I'm sure it had to do with the Big East, Big Ten, NBA, MLB and all the other leagues."

<strong>1:18 p.m. — NJCAA follows suit</strong>

Not long after the NAIA canceled all tournaments, the NJCAA did the same thing, postponing the Division I and II men's and women's basketball tournaments. This comes less than a day after the NJCAA Division II Women's Basketball National Tournament in Port Huron, Mich., a tournament Kankakee Community College was set to take part in on Tuesday, was going to be closed to the public.

"In light of recent developments regarding COVID-19, the NJCAA has made the decision to postpone national championship events for the upcoming DI and DII men's and women's basketball tournaments," the NJCAA said in a press release. "DIII men's and women's basketball championships, currently underway, will work with an expedited schedule that will conclude on Friday, March 13."

KCC coach Donnie Denson was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated.

<strong>3:30 p.m. — Three NJCAA national tournaments rescheduled for April</strong>

The NJCAA has found a new date for three national basketball tournaments, as the women's basketball Division I and men's and women's basketball Division II National Tournaments will begin April 20 at their originally scheduled locations. As of now, the plan is to open the tournaments to all fans.

This announcement comes less than 24 hours after the NJCAA initially announced its postseason tournaments would be closed to the public.

Kankakee Community College women's basketball coach Donnie Denson said that he thinks the NJCAA made the right decision, although the new schedule gives his team more than a month of down time now.

"It's been a roller coaster for the past 24 hours," Denson said. "I still think it's probably the right thing to do, we just have to figure out what in the heck we're going to do for the next five weeks."

Denson was happiest to see that fans, parents and family members will again have the chance to attend the tournament when it is held next month.

"I'm happy they didn't just cancel and say they're done; the girls get their national tournament back," Denson said. "They'll get to enjoy their banquets, have fans in the stands and mom and dad will get to see them play."