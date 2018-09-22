Mission of the YMCA is his mission

<strong>Craig Rosenow</strong> grew up in rural Iowa. There was no YMCA in his community; no YMCA in his county.

His entire introduction to the YMCA was in Kankakee County. He moved here and had children growing up 15 years ago.

“Being a parent, we looked for activities,” he said. “We became wrapped up in the mind, body and spirit mission of the YMCA.”

Becoming involved through his children, Rosenow went on to become a volunteer coach, and then a member of the YMCA Board and then chairman of the YMCA Board.

For his service, Rosenow was presented with this year’s Jerry Blitz Award at the Kankakee Area YMCA, emblematic of the top volunteer at the YMCA.

Rosenow’s children played basketball, indoor soccer and T-ball at the YMCA, as well as learning how to swim. Rosenow coached all those sports, too, except for swimming. His family even did the climbing class when the YMCA had a climbing wall. Let’s just say, Rosenow says, “that I tested the ropes.”

“You really cannot beat the YMCA,” he said. “This is a very unique organization, no one else does what we do in the community.”

Maintaining what the YMCA does is a Rosenow goal, too. He is on his third term on the board and has served two terms as chairman.

“I am proudest,” he said, “of the board-staff relationship.” There have been a lot of challenges, he adds, as the YMCA battles commercial competition.

Although his children have grown and moved away, Rosenow remains a Y member. For a long time, he had a fitness routine of using his lunchtime to run laps on the track above and circling the YMCA Fitness Center. “Twenty-two laps is a mile,” he said.

These days, Rosenow’s job takes him away from town frequently. He is the manager of Government Regulatory Affairs for Dow Agrisciences. Dow is in the process of merging with DuPont, a merger that will create three new firms. Rosenow flies across the nation and around the globe for Dow.