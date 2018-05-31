Kankakee, Manteno chambers present future leaders program

Daily Journal staff report

Who are the future leaders of Kankakee County? Well, we might start finding out this summer.

That’s when the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, the Bourbonnais Township Park District and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce begin a summer leadership development program titled “Future Leaders of Kankakee County.’’

The chambers are encouraging area youth, ages 14 to 18, to learn more about Kankakee County by taking a tour of the area.

Each Wednesday starting June 13 through July 25 (a break for the Fourth of July holiday is included), students will board a park district bus to take a tour of the county organized around industry, health care, education, agriculture, history and tourism and civic and government.

Students will take guided tours through companies such as Plochman’s, Innovel Solutions, Nucor Steel, CSL Behring, VanDrunen Farms, FutureCeuticals, Riverside Medical Center, and Presence St. Mary’s to name a few.

Community and educational leaders will provide information on the area’s educational resources and opportunities, including scholarships, apprenticeship programs and certificate programs.

“Through the support of our top industries, schools, and Chambers of Commerce, we’re coming together as a community to reach our youth,” said Sarah Marion, executive director of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce. ”The Future Leaders Program is designed to demonstrate to students that there is opportunity for a strong and prosperous career in our county. If we can guide just one student to their future career through this program, it is a success!”

Young leaders also will be able to meet with the county’s government officials and understand how our local judicial system works. They’ll take a tour of the county building and learn all about the services the county provides.

Participants also will be able to get their hands dirty as they learn about the area’s agricultural economy and the opportunities within that sector Kankakee County has to offer. Providing young leaders with a chance to explore Kankakee County and its plethora of resources and opportunities will help spark their interest in working and living in Kankakee County.

Area businesses have jobs to offer and the creative economy provides a rich quality of life to enjoy. Future Leaders of Kankakee County provides an opportunity for the area youth to experience all this firsthand.

Transportation for the Future Leaders program is provided by the Bourbonnais Township Park District. The registration fee is $20 per day or $100 for all six days. Lunch, water and snacks are provided to the attendees each day. The registration process also includes an application with liability waivers for parents to sign.

Scholarships are available, and discounts are provided to multiple registrations in one family. To start the registration process, visit kankakaeecountychamber.com or call the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce at 815-351-9068.