Vets official also once unaware

dgiuliani@daily-journal.com

Afghanistan veteran Derek Torres says he knows veterans don’t know about all the services available to them.

He was once unaware, too.

On May 1, Torres became the new superintendent of the Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission, which helps connect veterans with services.

After he returned from Afghanistan in 2009, he was jobless for three years. He went to the unemployment office in Joliet. There, representatives told him nothing about services for veterans, even though the local Veterans Assistance Commission was right around the corner.

“If I had been informed about services, I probably wouldn’t have been unemployed for three years,” Torres said.

Before he got the Kankakee job, Torres, who has a Master of Divinity degree, worked in the veterans support program for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet. He served as a human resources specialist in the U.S. Navy from 1996 to 2004. He has been in the National Guard since then, being deployed to Kuwait and Afghanistan.

The local Veterans Assistance Commission is an arm of county government, housed on the fourth floor of the county building at 189 E. Court St. The commission is run by a board of representatives from veterans service organizations and funded by a property tax levy.

At the commission, one of Torres’ main responsibilities is to navigate veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs bureaucracy. Another duty is providing financial assistance to poor veterans, covering expenses such as rent.

The commission also coordinates the veterans drug treatment court, which Chief Judge Michael Kramer presides over. The program has graduated 16 people since it started in 2013.

On Thursday, Torres and other officials, including acting state Veterans Secretary Elisabeth Pennix, showed up for the graduation of a local man.

When the judge asked the man how many days he had been sober, the man responded, “350, sir.”

The room erupted in applause.

Others reported the man, who had been charged with DUI, had attended an average of eight to 10 AA meetings per week, for a total of 450 in the last year.

The judge said the man had completed all his requirements and dismissed the charges. The two men hugged.

Afterward, Torres said such embraces have become a tradition with veterans drug treatment courts nationwide.

“The court gives veterans a chance to receive help and get a fresh start,” Torres said. “If someone is self-medicating to deal with mental issues and they get back on track, they’re in a better place.”

Veterans organizations, such as the VFW and American Legion, welcome all veterans, no matter their ages. But Vietnam veterans are the most active, Torres said.

“Part of the reason is because younger veterans are busy with their families,” Torres said.

He said he was the only veteran from this century’s wars who regularly attends meetings at his VFW post in Wilmington. But he said a few veterans groups skew young. The American Legion in Chebanse, he said, is known for its youthful membership.

In his new job, Torres said his job is to make veterans aware of the services available to them.

“A good portion of Kankakee County veterans know we exist;” he said, “but there’s always some who don’t know, and we’ll work to reach out to them.”

<strong>What:</strong> Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission

<strong>When:</strong> 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

<strong>Where:</strong> 189 E. Court St., fourth floor, Kankakee, Ill.

<strong>Information:</strong> Visit k3countyvac.com or facebook.com/k3vac, call 815-937-8489 and email vac@k3county.net.