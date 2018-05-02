Spot storm takes down 18 utility poles in Manteno

BOURBONNAIS — A spot storm snapped 18 utility poles and tossed a silo into a combine Wednesday night in rural Manteno.

The storm touched down at county roads 2250W and 6000N. Manteno firefighters and ComEd utility workers are currently on the scene.

Police said the National Weather Service is investigating whether the storm was a mini tornado.

This story will be updated when more information is available. Initial reports incorrectly stated that the poles were located in rural Bourbonnais, but officials confirmed Thursday morning the poles were in Manteno.