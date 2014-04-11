Iroquois County Health Department moves forward

Organization of the new Iroquois County Public Health Department is going well, Director Dee Schippert said Tuesday.

The new department is scheduled to open July 1, separating from the combined Ford-Iroquois Public Health Department after 33 years.

The split came after irregularities with the Ford-Iroquois operation, including a planned expansion of home health services into Indiana contrary to Illinois law, questionable awarding of contracts to install solar energy systems on health department offices in Watseka and Paxton, and other issues.

The home health care service was closed late last year after losing $1.4 million in five years.

Schippert, a registered nurse from Watseka, has been a Ford-Iroquois employee for 22 years. She was appointed administrator of the new Iroquois County department on Feb. 18 by the new district's board.

For many years, she has been coordinator of community and school health programs for the Ford-Iroquois department, which is still active. She is doing both that job and organizing the new Iroquois County department. "I'm not getting a lot of sleep," she said in an interview Tuesday.

On or about April 14, the new health department will submit an "assessment of needs" report to the Illinois Department of Public Health along with a letter requesting certification of the new department, "We have to be certified and up and running by July 1," Schippert said.

The Ford-Iroquois department's buildings will be sold and the new Iroquois department will be running out of the county's Clifford Bury Administration Building on East Grant Street in Watseka, with three family care services operating from Iroquois Memorial Hospital.

On March 25, Schippert presented an organizational plan to the Iroquois health board calling for a staff of 17.

The Ford-Iroquois department has employed 25 and Schippert expects the new Ford County department will employ eight or 10.

On Tuesday, the Iroquois County Board approved public health ordinances pertaining to inspections of wells and water supplies and private sewage disposal systems.

However, a proposed ordinance on food service and restaurant inspection was sent back to the Health Committee at the recommendation of Board Chairman Rod Copas after board member Bret Schmid, of Gilman, questioned the charging of additional $275 fees for re-inspections of restaurants with problems. Schmid is a restaurant owner and former health department inspector.

Schippert agreed that some allowance should be made for re-inspections on matters "that are out of control of the food handler."

However, she added, the money to pay staff to make repeat inspections "has to come from somewhere and if the restaurant is not in compliance, they should take responsibility, not the taxpayers."

State's Attorney Jim Devine said he would work with the committee "to do what the board wants to do. We'll get this approved in May then it will have to be submitted to the state."