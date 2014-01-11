Facial Rejuvenation: New Techniques and Treatment Options for Younger Looking Skin

<strong>What is meant by Facial Rejuvenation?</strong>

A cosmetic or a medical procedure that is undertaken to enhance the facial appearance is known as Facial Rejuvenation. It is a set of surgical procedures that tries to restore the geometry of the facial features and the appearance of the skin that matches with the youth, by making changes in your brows and eye lids by lifting them. People go for this treatment to reduce their senile spots, wrinkles and facial sagging with the help of a face lift as well as Rhytidectomy, chin lift and restoration of facial hairline techniques.

<strong>Why we need Facial Rejuvenation?</strong>

Aging is a natural process that you can’t stop. You cannot bind your age and it is hard to accept the appearance that goes through certain changes during this process. There are people that age faster than others and there are several procedures that help them to slow this process down. Plastic surgeons are the team of experts that carry out facial rejuvenation procedures to help people to stay younger for a longer time. Many people are moving towards Botox and wrinkle fillers to enhance their appearance. It helps them to move forward in life confidently after changing their facial flaws.

<strong>What is the difference between laser skin resurfacing and facial rejuvenation?</strong>

Skin rejuvenation changes the skin texture by resurfacing your skin. It helps to increase the clarity of the skin to make the appearance smooth and firm.

<strong>In skin rejuvenation the following conditions can be treated:</strong>

<strong>S Static wrinkles:</strong> These wrinkles are permanent and do not change with facial movements.

<strong>Dynamic wrinkles:</strong> These expression lines appear as folds and become deep with facial expressions.

<strong>P Pigmentation:</strong> Freckles, melasma, sun spots and other dark skin patches.

<strong>Scars:</strong> Scars occur due to acne or any injury to the skin. Sometimes these spots are discolored or may have a raised border.

<strong>Vascular conditions:</strong> Vascular lesions that are tiny blood filled blisters or a constant flush of facial redness.

o <strong>Loss of skin tone:</strong> This includes development of cellulite.

<strong>Laser resurfacing</strong> is a treatment used to minimize wrinkles and skin damages that include blemishes and acne scars.

In this technique concentrated pulsating beams of light at irregular skin are shot for removing the layers of skin. It is a procedure known as Lasabrasion, laser vaporization or laser peel. People go for this treatment to remove wrinkles and fine lines from the eyes, mouth and forehead. It also helps them to reduce shallow scars that are the result of acne or non-responsive skin after a facelift surgery. This technique is not for removing stretch marks.

<strong>What facial rejuvenation can do for you?</strong>

Facial rejuvenation makes the skin smooth by renewing it and making it look refreshed. It helps to reduce wrinkles, melasma, brown spots, saggy chin, frown lines, rosacea and acne. In this an Advanced Laser Technique and FDA approved Fillers as well as Botox is used. They are basically applied to give better cosmetic results. This treatment is used to treat your face, chest, neck, body and hands.

<strong>Is this a painful procedure?</strong>

Yes it is quite painful as it involves burning and wounding the skinto treat the saggy baggy skin. Many cosmetic surgery junkies go for it to enhance their beauty if they are not satisfied with their present look. Besides being painful it is highly expensive and you have to spend dollars for it. Swelling of the skin is normal in this procedure and you feel itching for about 12 to 72 hours after the procedure is completed. The skin looks dry and peeled off at the least five to seven days.

<strong>Conclusion</strong>

The skin becomes light for some time after the procedure. It’s important to take extra care of your skin and don’t expose it to sun rays. It can cause skin infections that are painful. Wearing a sunscreen helps to stay protected from the UV rays of the sun. It is equally important to keep the skin moisturized after rejuvenating your face.

<strong> </strong>Read more here: http://www.consumerhealthdigest.com/wrinkle-care/facial-rejuvenation.html