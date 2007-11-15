Kids briefs 11-15-07

Reading karaoke

A new Bookbox DVD series is being released by Master Communications, best known for its award-winning "Families of the World" DVD series.

The new series uses same-language subtitling -- synchronizing the text, audio and visual components of a story shown on-screen -- to help improve reading skills.

It debuts with "Enchanting Christmas Stories" and "Stories From Around the World." Stories on "Enchanting Christmas" are "The First Christmas," "The Greatest Treasure," "Tucket the Bucket," "The Elves and the Shoemaker" and "Santa's Christmas." Stories on "Around the World" are "The First Well," "The Boo in the Shoe," "The Whispering Palms," "The Little Pianist" and "Elephant Goes to the City." A portion of the proceeds will be donated to PlanetRead" (www.PlanetRead.org), a literacy development organization.

It is cool to be smart

Have you noticed brainy is in?

Everywhere you look -- television, the Internet, books and all forms of media, the message is clear -- Math is Cool! Heroes of television shows like "Numb3rs" and the new "The Big Bang Theory" would have once been considered geeks, but are now our newest celebrities. Role models in a technological age include Microsoft's Bill Gates, Google founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page, and Apple's Steve Jobs -- all who used their strengths in math to achieve success.

In celebration of its 25th Anniversary year, Mathcounts Foundation (www.mathcounts.org) is recognizing middle school Mathletes with the potential to become the idols of the future by giving kids the tools to get there with the launch of the new Mathcounts Club Program. The program is a new initiative to help foster enthusiasm for mathematics in all students, and is free-of-charge to schools across America.

Thousands of teachers currently use the free Mathcounts curriculum materials every year to supplement classroom materials or as an extracurricular activity. The new Club Program is designed specifically to extend the foundation's efforts to students and schools who do not wish to participate in a math competition with other schools, but want to encourage group activities and collaborative learning to develop students' mathematical abilities.

Since Mathcount's inception, more than 7 million students have used Mathcounts materials and over 39,000 middle schoolers from all 50 states and US Territories compete in local and regional Mathcounts competitions each year. The final 228 go on to the national competition to vie for the top spot as the nation's winning Mathlete.

Brain teasers

Here are some questions that will really get you thinking:

1. What is the sum of all the angles in a quadrilateral?

a) 180 degrees

b) 90 degrees

c) 360 degrees

2. What does CPR stand for?

a) Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

b) Choking people rescue

c) Circulatory/pulmonary/respiratory

3. How many adjectives are in this sentence?

"The cute, brown dog ran quickly to the old, red house."

a) 3

b) 4

c) 5

4. When did the American settlers declare their independence?

a) July 4, 1492

b) July 4, 1620

c) July 4, 1776

5. If you mix yellow and red, what color do you get?

a) blue

b) orange

c) green

6. What is half of 12 multiplied by 8?

a) 48

b) 72

c) 6

7. Name New York City's five boroughs.

8. Name the seven continents.

Answers: 1) c, 2) a, 3) b; cute, brown, old, red, 4) c, 5) b, 6) a, 7) Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Staten Island and Queens, 8) Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, South America

~ Kidsday