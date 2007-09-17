Teen Briefs: Send us your homecoming photographs

MILESTONES

MUSIC

<strong>Teens talk with Nick Jonas</strong>

Nick Jonas, 14, the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers band, is used to sharing the stage with his brothers, Kevin, 19, and Joe, 18. But last March, Nick became the focus of attention.

During a concert, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2005. The lifelong disease affects about one in 500 kids and teens in the United States. People with Type 1 diabetes need to take insulin injections or use an insulin pump to keep their blood sugar at safe levels. Nick told Time For Kids that his biggest challenge is managing his blood sugar levels while he's on the tour with the band.

This fall, the Jonas Brothers head out on a sold-out, 54-city tour with "Hannah Montana's" Miley Cyrus. The trio's second album, "Jonas Brothers," hit the stores last month. It sold 69,000 copies and debuted at No. 5 on The Billboard 200.

Nick gave TFK an inside look at what it's like to perform with his brothers, life on the road and how he copes with his diabetes while on tour.

<strong>Question: What's it like being in a band with your brothers?</strong>

Nick's answer: It's amazing. We get to do a lot of things that most brothers do not get to do together. It's really cool!

<strong>Q: What is the biggest challenge you have faced since finding out that you have Type 1 diabetes?</strong>

A: There aren't too many challenges. But if I had to choose one it would be managing my blood sugar levels on the road.

<strong>Q: What advice do you have for kids who have a lifelong disease?</strong>

A: Keep holding on! Try your best to take care of yourself in whatever way you have available.

<strong>Q: The band goes on tour with Miley Cyrus in October. Tell us a little about that?</strong>

A: It will be our first arena tour. We are so excited to be able to have the opportunity to tour with one of our really good friends. We have heard that the dates are selling out in less than one hour in cities all over the nation.

BOOKS

<strong>Mind your manners</strong>

By the time you're in your teens, you're expected to know right from wrong. But who couldn't use a little help remembering all those etiquette things that are supposed to be ingrained in us as we grow up?

"Teen Manners: From Malls to Meals to Messaging and Beyond" by Cindy Post Senning and Peggy Post (Collins, $15.99) explains it all. The book touches on why etiquette is important, how to build and strengthen relationships, staying in touch (including e-mail, cell phone, posting to message boards and the importance of the written letter), manners and mealtime, general tips for school, getting a job and more. The book is fairly thin, but you'll be amazed at the amount of information packed into it.

Being mindful of other people's feelings and being polite are just two things that are important to grown-ups. Be a step ahead of your peers (and some childish adults, for that matter) and pick up a copy of this book for yourself. Then, make your friends read it too. (We kind of wish it was mandatory reading, actually.) "Teen Manners" will be in bookstores starting Sept. 25.

FASHION

<strong>Dress up with accessories</strong>

With many kids heading to class in requisite polo shirts and shorts, there's only so much they can do to mark their look with a little personality.

But here's what school girls are buying these days to distinguish themselves from each other: Bangles, belts, headbands, leggings in gray or white, sleeveless T-shirts for a layered look beneath their uniform shirts, and for the younger set, mini-purses that attach to backpacks.

<strong>Clever connection</strong>

When we're half asleep and trying to accessorize our outfits in the morning, one of the items that gives us the most trouble is jewelry clasps. If there's no one around to help -- pesky younger siblings need not apply -- you can waste a good 10 minutes just trying to put on the bracelet that coordinates with your shirt so perfectly. A good 10 extra minutes you could have spent sleeping. Sheesh.

Enter the Clever Clasp. This little thing really is a time saver. It's basically a magnetic clasp that connects to the existing clasps on your jewelry. When we first saw it we were worried about the magnets coming apart and losing our pretty jewelry. But then we saw it actually has a locking device -- a cylinder covers where the magnets connect and twists in place to securely lock the clasp together. Brilliant.

The Clever Clasp ($9.99) comes with two silver and two gold-toned clasps, plus two extenders (good for making a necklace a little longer). You can find it at Wal-Mart, Linens-n-Things, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Walgreens and Target. For more information, visit <a href="http://www.getcleverclasp.com" target="_blank">www.getcleverclasp.com</a>.

