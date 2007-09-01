Sister's fortitude an inspiration to teen

From oldest child's viewpoint

By Matthew Murray

McClatchy News Service

Despite what other people might think, it's pretty cool being the eldest of eight kids. You can get them to do things for you; and they are really fun to tease.

My younger brothers and sisters look up to me. They follow my example. They even ask for my advice, hoping that I can relate to them. I have learned a lot from them, especially from my sister Claire.

Claire is 11 years old and third in the line of siblings. She was once an Irish dancer, an avid roller-coaster rider, and a great sport when it came to outdoor games. Now, she can't walk without a walker. She is pale and skinny, has a very small appetite and has various pains. She also wears a brace to keep her neck in an upright position and her head held still. Claire has battled tumors on her brain and spine for the past two years. She has had 12 surgeries, two years' worth of chemotherapy, and a summer of daily radiation treatment. She spends most of her days on a couch doing school work.

I watched her change over the years. I watched her body waste away and her ability to move her legs disappear. I saw the hole that was cut in our family when she was gone for weeks in the hospital. Of course, my sister has wondered why she has had to endure this as well. If I have such a hard time accepting this burden, I can hardly imagine how difficult it must be for her. But she has always been determined. How did she do it? There are many ways that she has dealt with it all. When I have asked Claire, she says that prayer got her through the tough times. Her contact with God helped her face the pains of each day. She says that even as her sufferings increased, she tried to pray more. She also offered, and continues to offer, her sufferings back to God. So many people are praying for her.

What have I learned from her? Claire's acceptance of her surgeries, chemotherapy and pains remind me that my own obstacles are, well, small. When, for example, I feel overwhelmed by schoolwork and my job, I remember Claire and what she has gone through. Claire's faith and determination challenge me to face my own tough times with patience and fortitude.

She also reminds me of my need to get out of myself to help others.

Those are just a few of the reasons why I look up to her.

Matthew Murray is a home-schooled senior through the Kolbe Academy in Napa, Calif.