May be time to ditch critical friends

Especially if they shatter confidence

My best friends are always talking about how fat they are and how much they hate their bodies. Now they've even started pointing out things about me. How can I get them to stop? -- Sarah, 14, Joliet, Ill.

It's a shame that your friends are trying to bring you down with them. This problem stems from their lack of self-esteem. You know when you don't understand how to do a math problem and it feels good when you're not the only one who's confused? It's the same with these girls and their body image. They want to make sure everyone else feels bad, because that way they'll feel normal.

The next time you're all sitting around and they start bad-mouthing themselves, counter with something positive. If one says, "I am so fat today ... yuck!" look at her and say: "No, you aren't. What are you talking about? I think you look great." They'll learn that it feels much better to hear nice things rather than negative talk. That's what friends are for, right? If your friends continue putting themselves down and making you feel hurt, then it's time to branch out to another crowd -- one where the vibes are a little better. You don't necessarily have to "break up" with your old friends, but you should limit your time around them. To find more advice on this situation, go to seventeen.com/quizzes. There's a really good quiz called "Are your friends bad for your body image?" Check it out!

Whenever I go out with a guy, I always end up ignoring him, and he breaks up with me in a week. My longest relationship was three weeks! How can I become a better girlfriend? -- Claire, 17, New York

The question isn't how you can become a better girlfriend -- it's why do you ignore the guys you're dating? It sounds to us like you're not ready for a relationship. Maybe it's because you haven't found someone you truly want to be around, or perhaps it's because you'd still like to be single and independent. The truth is, if you were truly into the guy you were dating, you'd want to be around him and pay attention to him practically all the time (at least in the beginning.). So take this as a sign that something's not right. Don't keep telling yourself that you're a bad girlfriend or let your previous dating style define the way you'll be in the future. Take some time off from dating and focus on what you're looking for in a guy. (Write it down on paper if you have to.) That way, when the right one for you comes along, you'll be ready. And we promise you won't want to ignore him.

