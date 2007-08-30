Kids briefs 8-30-07

Alexander named National Young Scholar

Nine-year-old Eilish Alexander of Chebanse had an exciting summer that included not just visiting, but staying at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb for a week with other students her own age as part of the National Young Scholars Program.

In order to participate, students had to be nominated by a teacher. In order to receive that nomination, the Chebanse Elementary School student demonstrated exceptional skills in a wide variety of areas said teacher Donna Wine.

They also had to raise a lot of money to pay for the tuition and other expenses. Enterprising Eilish worked tirelessly this spring doing fundraisers including a bicycle raffle, candy sales, candle sales and seeking sponsors so she could raise money to attend the program.

She said the program was very interactive, challenging and educational as well. Eilish was thrilled to quickly make new friends.

The Discovery Strands included nature; crime scene investigation; fantasy, fables and folk tales; construction; theatre production; the human body and business and marketing where the kids had the opportunity to launch and market their own game.

Eilish chose the forensics strand which included crime scene investigations.

"I worked in a model forensics lab doing fingerprinting, handwriting and hair analysis and chromatography to gather clues and solve an actual case," she said.

Over the course of the week, she learned about the fundamentals of leadership, including team building, character development, communication, problem solving and conflict resolution. They even had some recreation time worked into their busy schedules.

"She is so eager to learn and this was a fantastic opportunity for her to learn and explore beyond her school classroom activities," her mother Christy Alexander, said.Eilish, who recently started fourth grade at Chebanse Elementary School, is the daughter of Jim and Christy Alexander of Chebanse.

Since it was young Eilish's first time away from home, mom and dad said they were more nervous than she was.

She "had a blast" her mother said and is not only hoping to go again next year, but already has her focus area picked out -- the medicine and human body discovery strand.

~ Rochelle Simpson