Prom planning 101

By Cassia Myers and Ashleigh Schmitz

McClatchy News Service

On prom night, the stakes are high. Going into it with a little know-how will certainly up the odds that you have a time to remember for the rest of your life. (You know how your own parents still like to ramble on about their proms, ruffled tuxedos and all.)

Stop sweating like a poker player with a bad hand. We've talked with two experts, Joanna Saltz, executive style editor of Seventeen magazine and author of the new book "Seventeen's Guide to Your Perfect Prom" (Hearst, $14.95), and Lizzie Post, etiquette guru Emily Post's great-great-granddaughter and author of "How Do You Work This Life Thing?" (Collins, $19.95), which will be released in April. We asked them for some practical advice on everything from how to get a dress tailored to how to turn down an invitation to the dance.

Practical planning

Q: What advice do you have for those of us clueless about corsages?

Joanna: "There's no one color that works for every dress," she says. "So ask your date what color her dress is so you don't arrive with something that clashes. The florist can help you choose a flower color that will work perfectly."

Q: How do I persuade my parents to let me stay out late?

Joanna: "Take the initiative and start the conversation about it (before they talk to you) -- it'll show maturity and responsibility, two important things when you want to earn their trust," she says. Explain that you'd like to stay out later on prom night, she advises, and that you're going to do the following to make sure that they're comfortable with it: 1. You're going to check in often (as often as they want) to let them know you're OK; 2. You'll give them an itinerary of where you'll be and when you'll be there (along with contact phone numbers); 3. You'll be home at the exact time they set for you (not a minute later).

Fashion sense

Q: How do I match/coordinate clothing with my date without looking like their twin?

Joanna: "Be subtle: (Girls,) instead of matching his vest and tie to your dress, match his boutonniere to your dress," she says. "He'll get a little pop of color on his tux and it'll tie your looks together."

Q: How hard is it to get a dress tailored?

Joanna: A good tailor can fix almost any dress, she says, although it's harder to let out a dress than it is to take it in. (So if you can't find your size and you NEED to have it, better to buy a size larger than smaller.) "Tailoring gets a little complicated if your dress has a lot of beading on it, so your best bet is to get your dress altered at a bridal shop, where they're pros at dealing with dresses like that," she says.

Q: How do I choose what shoes to wear with my dress? Do they need to match?

Joanna: "First of all, find shoes that are comfortable -- we love the idea of buying dance shoes (like the ones you see on "Dancing With the Stars," from companies like Capezio) because they're made for people who are on their feet and who move around, which you're going to do on prom night," she says. "As for color, your shoes don't have to match exactly. A big trend right now is metallics (gold, silver, bronze). They go with almost any color dress and match without looking costume-y."

All about the date

Q: I invited a friend to prom but can't afford to buy their ticket. How do I discuss this?

Joanna: "It's best to be honest. You'll have to explain the situation -- that you thought the two of you would have fun together, but you can't afford his/her ticket," she says. "But you should also say that you totally understand if he or she can't afford the ticket and therefore wants to decline." The best way to avoid this situation, she adds, is to 1. know your budget before you make any plans, and 2. mention this up front when you ask your date.

Q: What if I don't have a date? Period.

Lizzie: Who cares? This is your prom, she says, so go and hang with your friends; have fun because if you're a senior, you don't get another chance.

Sticky situations

Q: What if I'm asked by someone I don't want to go with?

Lizzie: This situation happens frequently, she says. The best way to handle it is to tell the truth; tell the guy (or girl) "Thank you, I appreciate the invitation, but I was hoping to go with someone else," she says. It may sound harsh, but consider the other person's feelings and be as nice as possible.

Q: What if I have less money to spend on prom than my friends do?

Lizzie: If money is an issue with splitting the cost of a limo, ask your friends if they can help pitch in for you or offer a cheaper substitute, she advises. But if they don't want to give up on the limo, see if you can meet up with your friends later. If your friends want an all-out spa pampering before prom but the price tag is a bit high, she suggests, turn your house into a spa and invite the girls over for a manicure/pedicure at home with candles and soothing music.

Q: Is it OK to dance with someone else's date or significant other?

Lizzie: If it's going to turn into a scenario out of "Mean Girls," you should probably shy away, she hints. Ask nicely and be sensitive. If they say yes, don't cross any boundary you wouldn't want them to cross with your date or significant other.

Cassia Myers is a junior at Christian Life Preparatory School in Fort Worth, Texas. Ashleigh Schmitz is a senior at Grapevine High School, Grapevine, Texas.