Teen rail 25

COLLEGE PREPARATION

KCC hosting college fair

Kankakee Community College will sponsor a college fair from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 in the first floor Atrium at the college. Representatives from public and private universities throughout Illinois will be available to answer questions as will at least a half dozen out-of-state universities.

Approximately 30 public and private colleges and universities will be represented. Information will also be available on KCC's vocational training and transfer programs, financial aid and student activities. The Concourse Atrium area at KCC is located inside the main entrance of the college, between the Learning Resource Center and the College Center.

COPING

'Dead Serious About Life' to be presented at PBL High School

A presentation by a high school-age theatre group from Cincinnati, Ohio will be at 6 p.m. on March 3 and 2 p.m. on March 4 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

"Dead Serious About Life" is a musical/drama that explores issues that bring misdirection and despair to teens' lives. The final message that is communicated to the audience is that suicide only creates more problems than it really solves and that there is a better way to live.

Tickets are $7 in advance (if ordered before Wednesday) and $8 at the door. Tickets can be ordered by calling 1-800-459-7268.

FOOD

Snack attack

Whether you're rushing out the door with no time for breakfast or low on energy mid-afternoon, grab one of these quick, healthy treats and your body will thank you.

Groovy granola: Bear Naked, an all-natural granola company launched in 2002 by a couple of recent college grads, has added two new flavors to their classic granola lineup -- Peanut Butter and Jelly, and Peak Protein Blueberry Walnut. We tried the PB&J and it is quite tasty. Don't expect it to taste JUST like a sandwich, of course. But the essence is there and with dried fruit and peanuts in the mix. They run approximately $5 for a 12-ounce bag. Stash a sandwich bag of the granola in your purse, backpack or gym bag to keep your body fueled when you need it.

Fruit and nut case: Nutri-Grain, best known for their line of cereal bars, has expanded their product line to include trail-mix type granola bars. They call theirs Fruit & Nut Bars and are available in two flavors: Berry & Almond and Cranberry, Raisin & Peanut. Compared to many other granola bars on the market, the ingredients in this bar are pretty good. These sell for about $3 for a box of six.

Caffeine habit: If you need to be just a little bad and get something sweet -- and as long as you like coffee flavor -- this is the snack for you. The kick to Caribou Coffee's new granola bars is the bottom of the bar -- it's dipped in a creamy yogurt-like coating that's flecked with bits of actual coffee beans, so you get a little caffeine with your sugar and whole grains. Though new to shelves, Caribou has Chocolate Mocha and Vanilla Latte, Caramel High Rise and Mint Condition. The flavor combinations are excellent and coffeehouse aromas wisp from the bar the instant you open the wrapper. About $3 for a box of six.

~ McClatchy News Service

MONEY

The budget is vital

Working or not, college students can look at the big picture in the world of money before getting surprised in the form of credit card bills, bounced checks, or automated teller machines that refuse to surrender cash.

1. Determine what your regular monthly expenses run.

2. List total income, including money previously set aside from that summer job, scholarships, loans, an allowance from the parents or perhaps wages from a part-time job during school.

3. Subtract expenses from income to see if the budget is reasonable.

4. If the expenses outweigh the income, work on trimming expenses until the numbers agree.

5. Try to include a savings strategies so car problems and other emergencies don't catch you by surprise. Don't rely on credit cards as a safety net.

6. Review the budget from time to time. Make adjustments if necessary. That way you may actually have money to buy concert tickets when your favorite band comes to town.

~ College Parents of America

TECHNOLOGY

Listen in on college aid podcast

Students and parents who want to know more about financial aid now have the option of listening to tips from a college financial aid professional through a free "Prep Talk" podcast.

The podcast covers a number of college planning topics.

The audio can be heard online or downloaded to MP3 players.

The lastest entry is from Cathy Wilcox, senior associate director in the office of student financial aid at the University of Iowa. Her podcast on financial aid answers questions families want to know about filing for financial aid and working with a college financial aid office.

Her advice will help guide students regardless of the college or university they're considering.

Other editions of "Prep Talk" cover topics such as taking the right courses for college, preparing for the ACT, visiting a college campus and planning for college.

To hear these, go to http://www. actblog.org/podcasts.php.

~ ACT Inc.