Kids briefs 2-22-07

More than 1,200 kids (ages 8 to 18) were asked who is most responsible for making the world better for children. Here's what they said, according to a Harris International survey for Save the Children.

* Individuals -- 39 percent

* U.S. government -- 22 percent

* Charities -- 16 percent

* Other governments -- 11 percent

* Religious groups -- 11 percent

* Corporations -- 1 percent

~ The Washington Post

About you and Black History Month

Facts and figures on African-Americans in the United States from July 1, 2005 Census Bureau data.

* 40 million -- The estimated number of black residents of the United States. That's about 13.5 percent of the U.S. population.

* 31 percent -- Blacks who are 18 or younger.

* 8 percent -- Blacks 65 or older.

* 18 -- That's the number of states that have at least 1 million black residents. New York had the largest black population, at 3.5 million. Maryland and Virginia also were on the list.

~ The Washington Post

Journey with Tubman

"From Slavery to Freedom With Harriet Tubman (My American Journey)" by Deborah Hedstrom-Page ($10, B&H Publishing)

Harriet Tubman (1822-1913) was an African-American abolitionist.

Born into slavery, she later helped hundreds of slaves escape to the North via the Underground Railroad during the Civil War.

The book is told from the viewpoint of a young boy who helps Tubman with her work with the Underground Railroad.

There are also plentiful illustrations from Sergio Martinez.

The My American Journey series was written for students ages eight to fourteen.

Each presents a true history of the United States with a cleverly-helpful dose of fiction.

Each book also contains study questions for every chapter and other educational helps.

"From Slavery to Freedom" is one in a projected series of ten My American Journey books recount highlights from the life of a true American founder or social pioneer.

But to engage a student's interest from page one, a fictional narrator -- usually a school-age person who somehow knew the main hero -- tells the story with youthful vigor.