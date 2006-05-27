College Briefs

Elkins on Dean's List

Sarah Elkins of Bourbonnais has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Illinois-Chicago School of Pharmacy for the spring semester. She is a member of Phi Delta Chi professional fraternity and the daughter of Steve and Linda Elkins.

EIU graduates

Area residents were recently awarded degrees from Eastern Illinois University. They are: Ashkum, Jennifer Hummel; Beecher, Charles Krug; Bourbonnais, Ashley Clark, Sarah Johnson, Laura Schade, Randee Weedon; Bradley, Laura Longtin; Cissna Park, Peggy Boyce; Clifton, Amy Hansen; Coal City, Kristine Lanier, Stephanie Vincent; Crescent City, Margo Yergler; Crete, Nina Velazquez; Danforth, Kami Kimmel; Dwight, Amy Demarse; Grant Park, Jessica Caudle; Herscher, Stephanie Johnson; Kankakee, Sarah Cunnington, Christopher Green, Tara Panozzo; Manhattan, Peter Ziminski; Manteno, Nicole Stark; Milford, Mary Smith; Peotone, Matthew Meinheit; St. Anne, Kelly Jennings; Wilmington, Joshua Johnson.

Grace on Dean's List

Lindsey Grace, daughter of Marshall and Linda Grace of Bourbonnais, was recently named to the Dean's List at Middle Tennessee State University. She is majoring in special education. She is vice president of student government, chairperson of Up Til Dawn (cancer fundraiser), a member of Alpha Chi Omega and a MTSU Presidential Council member.

Bufford receives bachelor's degree

William Bufford recently received a bachelor of science degree in business administration from ONU. While at Olivet he was on the Dean's List and played football. He is a 1997 graduate of McNamara High School and the son of David and Juanita Bufford of Kankakee. He is working at Sherwin Williams up north as an assistant manager.

Bebout receives associate's degree

William Bebout recently received an associates of arts in business degree from Olivet Nazarene University. While at Olivet he was on the Dean's List and the National Dean's List. He is a 1987 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and the son of Clarence and Theresa Bebout of Bourbonnais.

Fritz receives bachelor's degree

Amanda Fritz recently received a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from ONU. She was on the dean's list for four years and a member of Kappa Delta Pi honor society. She is a 2002 graduate of Herscher High School and the daughter of Amy Fritz of Kankakee and Leon Fritz Jr. of Bourbonnais.

Rehmer receives master's degree

Aimee Rehmer received a masters of education degree recently from ONU. She is a 2002 graduate of Illinois State University and the daughter of John and Ellen Rehmer of Momence. She is currently employed by Grant Park schools.

Evans receives bachelor's degree

Ashley Evans recently received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from ONU. She was on the Dean's List, a member of the Big Brother/Big Sister Youth Ministry, Nursing Students in Action senior representative, Youth Group, Missions in Action Trip to Quito, Ecuador and Sigma Theta Thau Nursing Honor Society Inductee. She is a 2002 graduate of Herscher High School and the daughter of Rick and Donna Evans of Kankakee. She has accepted a position at Provena St. Mary's Hospital as a medical/telemetry RN-BSN. She plans to continue her education.

Smith receives a bachelor's degree

Scott Smith recently received a bachelor of science degree in computer science/math from Olivet Nazarene University. He is a 2002 graduate of BBCHS and is the son of Robert and Marsha Smith of Bourbonnais.

Lawson on Dean's List

Ayesha Lawson has been named to the MacMurray College Dean's List for the spring semester. Her major is elementary education. She is a 2002 graduate of Kankakee High School and the daughter of Arvis and Martha Lawson of Kankakee.

Skolasinski receives bachelor's degree

Ryan Skolasinski of Manteno recently received a bachelor of science degree in history from MacMurray College. He formerly attended Lincoln College and is a 2001 graduate of Manteno High School. He is the son of Dennis and Patty Skolasinski.

Wisniewski receives master's degree

Terry Wisniewski, the son of Leonard and Joan Wisniewski of Martinton, earned a master in education and administration degree at Governors State University. He is a mathematics teacher at BBCHS and a member of the Donovan School Board of Education. Mr. Wisniewski and his wife, Christine, reside with their two sons in Beaverville.

Gaspar presents research poster

Jason Gaspar of Manteno recently participated in the annual Undergraduate Research Poster Symposium at Millikin University. He was selected by faculty members to display a poster exhibit of their scholarly research and answer questions about the project from faculty and students. He worked with Millikin student J.G. Fiene on the research project, Vision Impairment and the Effects on Prey Capturein the Anoline Lizard, Anolis Carolinensis. Students are competing for cash awards provided by the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi and the Judith and G. Richard Locke Poster Awards.

Sproat makes honors presentation

Kristen Sproat of Bourbonnais recently made a research presentation during the Freshman Focus program at Millikin University. The presentation was part of Millikin's Freshman Honors Scholars Program. She is a biology major and a graduate of BBCHS.

Emily Denny, a 2005 graduate of Momence High School, is the recipient of a $500 scholarship given by Dr. Peter N. Ching. She is attending Blackburn College and is majoring in physical education. She is the daughter of Gary and Cyndi Denny.

Cobb at biologists meeting

Rebecca Cobb, a senior from Kankakee, was one of 14 Illinois College students who were involved in presentations at the Association of Southeastern Biologists meeting held recently in Gatlinburg, Tenn. She was part of a group of students who prepared a poster presentation detailing their preparation of whole mamalian skeletons. She is a biology major and a graduate of Herscher High School. She is the daughter of Richard and Kay Cobb of Kankakee.

Forbes named Durward Sandifer Fellow

Emily Forbes of Bourbonnais has been named one of the first recipients of the Durward V. Sandifer Fellowship at Eureka College. She is among eight recipients, all who have just completed their sophomore year at the college. She is a secondary education major in mathematics and the daughter of Larry and Melody Forbes. She is a 2004 graduate of BBCHS.

Lawson receives bachelor's degree

Ayesha Lawson of Jacksonville recently graduated with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from MacMurray College. She is the daughter of Arvis and Martha Lawson of Kankakee and a 2002 graduate of Kankakee High School.

Harkness inducted into honor society

Jenna Harkness was recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Elmhurst College. Election to the honor society is limited to the top 7 percent juniors and seniors. She is the daughter of Don and Sue Harkness of Limestone and is a speech-language pathology major.

Monmouth College honors

Local residents were recently recognized for scholastic achievement during Monmouth College's annual Honors Convocation. They are: Coal City, Lindsey Rolando was awarded the Ruth Lewis Harr scholarship. A junior art/sociology and anthropology major, she is the daughter of Clarence and Deberah Rolando; Grant Park, Angela Pullum was awarded the Matilda J. Cerpa scholarship. A senior education major, she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Pullum; Herscher, Jordan Pless was awarded the Monmouth College fine arts scholarship. A freshman history major, she is the daughter of Patrick and Peggy Pless; Manhattan, Kourtney Hartmann was awarded the Janette S. Meridith and John E. Broming scholarship. A freshman biology major, she is the daughter of Ronald and Victoria Hartmann; Peotone, Danielle Wilke was awarded the Gene Pheiffer appreciation scholarship. A junior public relations/psychology major, she is the daughter of Deborah Wilke; Wilmington, Nicole Ciesla was awarded the John W. Cleland scholarship. A freshman biology major, she is the daughter of James and Michele Ciesla.

Simpson receives bachelor's degree

Carly Simpson recently received a bachelor of science degree in art/graphic design from Olivet Nazarene University. While at ONU she received Dean's List Honors and the Phi Delta Lambda Award. She is a 2004 graduate of Kankakee Community College and the daughter of Dennis and Teri Simpson of Bourbonnais. She plans to study for a master's degree at Governors State University.

Yenerich receives doctor's degree

Dave Yenerich, son of Paul and DeDe Yenerich of Martinton, graduated recently from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. He will practice veterinary medicine as an associate veterinarian for the Animal Emergency Clinic of Tippecanoe County in Lafayette, Ind. He is a 1998 graduate of Donovan High School and received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Illinois State University, Normal. He and his wife, Kim, reside in Bourbonnais.

University of St. Francis Dean's List

Area residents were named to the spring 2006 semester Dean's List at the University of St. Francis. They are: Beecher, Samantha Sweeney; Bourbonnais, Amanda Foltz; Braidwood, Michelle Molloy, Jayson Povalish and Ana Serrano; Clifton, Brian Kohn; Coal City, Gina Erio; Gardner, Mary Wollgast; Kankakee, Gina Turro, Frank Wendling; Manhattan, Shellie Chambers, John Cupp, Sarah Fryklund and Scott Powell; Momence, Kathryn Nelson; Peotone, Daniel Younker; South Wilmington, Heidi Dinelli and Brandon Muzzarelli; St. Anne, Stephanie Ortman; Wilmington, Nicole Antle and Leah Hostetler.

Garrett graduates from law school

Patrick Garrett recently graduated from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in East Lansing, Mich. He attended Momence High School and the University of Alabama before attending law school. He will move to Detroit, Mich. where he will practice law. He is the son of Debra Garrett of Chandler, Ariz. and the late Patrick A. Garrett and the grandson of Nelda Garrett of Kankakee.