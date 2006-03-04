Tour a college from your home

By Rachel Wolf

Knight Ridder

Higher-education hopefuls have another way to tour colleges -- whenever and wherever they have access to a DVD player.

They can turn to "The U," a series of five DVDs, each covering a region of American colleges and universities in 11-minute video tours.

The tours hit the basics: location, size, tuition, admission and the all-important list of notable alumni. Students can watch free shorter previews (and the full version of the UCLA segment) on the company's Web site, www.theu.com.

But the merit of the series is in the student interviews included in each segment. They give a better feel for the colleges as students talk about whatever makes their school unique: for example, Yale's Hogwartsian residential college system or Princeton's notorious eating clubs.

And that's just the Ivy League. The U also covers the West, South, Midwest and Northeast.

One negative is "The U's" patronizing zoom-and-cut cinematography, which is downright annoying.

Many worthy colleges aren't covered, either. "The U" focuses on the big-name universities, neglecting many prestigious liberal arts colleges and other smaller universities.

Shortfalls aside, "The U" presents a relatively balanced view of each university. The students and the voice-overs are not afraid to say that the scene is awful, that professors value research more than teaching, or that dating is a bust.

Even more candid are the free student-written reviews of their universities on "The U" Web site. One anonymous reviewer of Stanford University warns that Palo Alto, Calif., is "a bunch of old people and rug stores and coffee shops." Although I dispute the assertion that all Palo Altans are old, I can personally confirm the ubiquity of rug stores and coffee shops.

The DVDs are $14.95 each and $39.99 for the set, plus shipping. The five-DVD set costs about $15 more than a season of "Family Guy" on Amazon, but less than an eighth of the price of a round-trip ticket to Boston during spring break.

Though the DVD experience is certainly not on par with real-life visits, if the cross-country excursion isn't going to happen, "The U" is a much less costly substitute.

Rachel Wolf is a junior at Palo Alto High School in Palo Alto, Calif.