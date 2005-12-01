Kids, adults team up for fun

A picnic atmosphere has encouraged students from the Connor Shaw Center for fifth-graders and Peotone residents to "Pack Enough And Come Enjoy" during get-togethers called PEACE meals.

Every Wednesday the Immanuel United Church of Christ opens its fellowship hall to the community for games, conversation and a meal.

According to the Rev. Bill Riegle, the luncheons, which began a year ago, provide local seniors and others with a place to gather since Peotone does not have a community center.

The idea to hold the luncheons was suggested by church members Nancy and Paul Wheeler, who saw a need to reach out to those in the community.

Mrs. Wheeler, a retired teacher from the Peotone School District, also decided to bring students from Connor Shaw and local residents together by asking the children to attend the meals once a month. The classes take turns attending so all 159 students get to participate.

"The children are doing a community service, but it's turned into much more than that. Everyone seems to really enjoy the chance to get to know each other. It's been very rewarding for everybody," she said.

Students have made greeting cards for their new friends that included stories, poems and messages. "The older people were thrilled. Many of the seniors sent responses back to the students," said Mrs. Wheeler.

One group of the center's fifth- graders recently learned how to play dominoes. "The kids seem to be enjoying the game and catching on real quick," said Carol Bisping of Peotone.

Caleb Bolin, 10, who learned the game a few years ago, played with a group of six adults. "He's good," remarked one of the veteran players.

"I've played dominoes at my grandma's and I really like it," said Haley Nowakowski.

Staci Bateman, a teacher at the center, thinks the interaction between her students and adults is very beneficial. "Many of the kids don't have grandparents who live close by and this is fun for them."

From 20 to 40 people come to the fellowship hall each week for a game of cards, dominoes, conversation and a meal. Many others who work at local businesses will also stop by for lunch, said Mrs. Wheeler.

Every week there is a different selection for lunch which is provided by local Peotone restaurants at a cost of $3 per person. A beverage and a dessert are donated. Lunch reservations must be made on Tuesday by calling the church, (708) 258-6966, which is handicapped accessible.