Momence High students honored for achievements

Students at Momence High School were honored for their academic, sports and leadership achievements recently at an Awards Night. They are listed below.
Daisy Ching Memorial Scholarships -- Emily Denny and Ryan Combs
Kankakee Community College $1,500 Scholarships -- Shana Simpson and Richenza McCurry
KCC Honors in Escrow Scholarship -- Courtney Steele
KCC Articulated Credit Certificate -- L.J. Roche-Cesario and Keah Forbes
Kiwanis Scholarships -- Leadership Awards -- Jennifer Zelhart and Larry Sykes; Arion Award -- Kim Rivard; Scholarship -- Emily Denny and Jennifer Zelhart
Homestar Education Foundation Scholarship -- David Lambert
Homestar-NAACP -- Larry Sykes
Momence Women's Club Music Camp Scholarships -- Rebecca Mullin and Sara Adams
The John Lacke Memorial Scholarship -- David Lambert
The Lisa Dugan Scholarship -- David Lambert
Rotary Club 4-Way Test Award -- Erica Gereg and Casey Roberts
U.S. Army Reserve Scholar-Athlete Awards -- Kim Rivard and David Lambert
U.S. Army National Guard -- Jackie Crabb, Kevin Behrends, Terry Viramontes and Craig Zelhart
Olivet Nazarene University Scholarships -- Freshman Scholarship, Frank Siwicki; Achievement, Jennifer Zelhart; Leadership and Achievement, Jeremy Wielgar; President's Scholarship, Emily Denny
Kay Hess Memorial Scholarship -- Jeremy Hillard
Penny Moriarity Memorial Nursing Scholarship -- Lindsay Betourne
Howard Strassenburg Memorial Scholarship -- Terry Viramontes
Daughters of American Revolution DAR Award -- Larry Sykes
Sangamon Valley Conference Academic Team -- Jeremy Hillard, David Lambert, Jacob Schaafsma, Casey Roberts and Frank Siwicki
Choral Awards -- Outstanding Co-Choral Students, Emily Denny and Jeremy Treadwell; Choral Director Award, Stewart Romadka
Band Awards -- Senior Award, Robert Bruce; Improved Award, Frank Siwicki; Director's Award, Frank Siwicki; JPS Award, Justine Franklin; Perfect Attendance, Kim Rivard; Drum Major Award, Larry Sykes
RVC Scholar-Athlete Awards -- Ryan Combs and Emily Denny
Daily Journal Scholar-Athlete -- David Lambert and Emily Denny
Science Award -- ACS Award, David Lambert; JSTA Award, Ryan Combs
Publications Awards: Cherry and White Editors -- Amy King and Kyle Nabors; Yearbook Editors, Stephanie Porter and Jennifer Zelhart
ICTM Sectional and State Math Competition -- Eric Hamann
Social Studies Award -- Paul Nunes
Scholastic Bowl Awards All Conference -- Eric Hamann and Stewart Romadka