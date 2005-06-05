Momence High students honored for achievements

Students at Momence High School were honored for their academic, sports and leadership achievements recently at an Awards Night. They are listed below.

Daisy Ching Memorial Scholarships -- Emily Denny and Ryan Combs

Kankakee Community College $1,500 Scholarships -- Shana Simpson and Richenza McCurry

KCC Honors in Escrow Scholarship -- Courtney Steele

KCC Articulated Credit Certificate -- L.J. Roche-Cesario and Keah Forbes

Kiwanis Scholarships -- Leadership Awards -- Jennifer Zelhart and Larry Sykes; Arion Award -- Kim Rivard; Scholarship -- Emily Denny and Jennifer Zelhart

Homestar Education Foundation Scholarship -- David Lambert

Homestar-NAACP -- Larry Sykes

Momence Women's Club Music Camp Scholarships -- Rebecca Mullin and Sara Adams

The John Lacke Memorial Scholarship -- David Lambert

The Lisa Dugan Scholarship -- David Lambert

Rotary Club 4-Way Test Award -- Erica Gereg and Casey Roberts

U.S. Army Reserve Scholar-Athlete Awards -- Kim Rivard and David Lambert

U.S. Army National Guard -- Jackie Crabb, Kevin Behrends, Terry Viramontes and Craig Zelhart

Olivet Nazarene University Scholarships -- Freshman Scholarship, Frank Siwicki; Achievement, Jennifer Zelhart; Leadership and Achievement, Jeremy Wielgar; President's Scholarship, Emily Denny

Kay Hess Memorial Scholarship -- Jeremy Hillard

Penny Moriarity Memorial Nursing Scholarship -- Lindsay Betourne

Howard Strassenburg Memorial Scholarship -- Terry Viramontes

Daughters of American Revolution DAR Award -- Larry Sykes

Sangamon Valley Conference Academic Team -- Jeremy Hillard, David Lambert, Jacob Schaafsma, Casey Roberts and Frank Siwicki

Choral Awards -- Outstanding Co-Choral Students, Emily Denny and Jeremy Treadwell; Choral Director Award, Stewart Romadka

Band Awards -- Senior Award, Robert Bruce; Improved Award, Frank Siwicki; Director's Award, Frank Siwicki; JPS Award, Justine Franklin; Perfect Attendance, Kim Rivard; Drum Major Award, Larry Sykes

RVC Scholar-Athlete Awards -- Ryan Combs and Emily Denny

Daily Journal Scholar-Athlete -- David Lambert and Emily Denny

Science Award -- ACS Award, David Lambert; JSTA Award, Ryan Combs

Publications Awards: Cherry and White Editors -- Amy King and Kyle Nabors; Yearbook Editors, Stephanie Porter and Jennifer Zelhart

ICTM Sectional and State Math Competition -- Eric Hamann

Social Studies Award -- Paul Nunes

Scholastic Bowl Awards All Conference -- Eric Hamann and Stewart Romadka