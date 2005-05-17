Photo book lets kids go fishing

Some kids describe it as photo book mixed with geography.

Others say it's about catching fish and selling them to make money.

Whatever the opinion, the photo essay storybook of "Going Fishing" (Houghton Mifflin, $16) by Bruce McMillan teaches children about commercial fishing in Iceland. It also lets them see Iceland from the air, land, mountains and water.

And there are lots of fish everywhere. Fish are so important to the way of life in the village of Stykkisholmur that money has fish pictured on it, and even postage stamps have fish on them.

The Atlantic cod can be found "on the Kronur Icelandic coin, similar to a penny in the United States," McMillan said.

"The lumpfish is on the hundred-Kronur Icelandic coin, similar to a dollar in the United States."

Pronunciations are a very important part of this children's book. For example, the name of the town is pronounced STICK-ee-shol-mur.

Making the photo book even more appealing to young readers ages 6 to 10 is the fact that the main subject is a child, Fridrik (FREEDTH-rik), who's around their age.

"One of his grandfathers was a doctor and the other a school custodian. In the summer, they were both fishermen. One caught cod. The other caught lumpfish," McMillan wrote.

At one point in the book, Fridrik and his father and grandfather were in a boat fishing for lumpfish, when his father said, "Hey, look at your face. You're covered in seaweed. You look like a working fisherman. Turn around and you'll see the friends of the fishermen."

McMillan writes, "Fridrik turned to see all the birds. They always followed the fishing boats and helped clean up."

The birds in the pictures, though are not sea-gulls, but fulmars.

Fridrik is fascinated by the different types of fishing and fishing gear.

"We don't need rods because the reels are built right onto the boat. We don't even need live bait. The lures are already on the hooks. They look like worms," his grandfather tells him.

Young Fridrik has the responsibility of pulling the line in three quick tugs until the line tugged back.

That is how they know they have caught something and need to reel it into the specially-designed fishing boat.

When the boy goes out fishing with his other grandfather the next day, he finds that net buoys are used to mark the location of underwater nets that catch lumpfish and must be hauled in.

"Under water, the net hung like a straight curtain. The fish got caught in the holes of the netting. One end of the hanging net was attached to the buoy. As they pulled alongside the buoy, Fridrik reached out and grabbed it. His grandfather wrapped the net's lines around the (boat's) winch."

It is only one of the fisherman's skills that children will learn right along with Fridrik as they read this intriguing book.