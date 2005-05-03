St. Leonard and the Fairies (English)

Adapted by Amy Friedman

Long ago, near a beautiful village known as Horsham, a few hours before dawn when most of the village was fast asleep, a band of trooping fairies danced out of their hiding places in the hills. They flew toward the fields to collect morning dew, just as they did each morning. They danced across moonbeams into the lush grass, and there, hidden by ferns and flowers, they set to work.

Few ever saw the fairies, for they are smaller than dragonflies, faster than hummingbirds, and are careful to hide themselves from human beings. Like the other Hidden Folk, they are shy.

This particular morning the fairies were collecting dew in their tiny little cups when suddenly they heard a fearsome sound, first a long hiss, then a rumbling roar. The fairies froze, and that's when they saw the plume of fire shooting up out of the woods. Huddling together, they peered to see what could be making such a sound, and then they saw it, the fiery breath of the giant dragon.

The fairies had heard rumors of the creature; everyone in Horsham had. But never before had they seen him. Now he was before them in a clearing just a hundred feet away, standing high upon his scaly hind legs, ready to attack a young knight who stood bravely before him. Though the knight looked enormous to the fairies, he seemed quite small beside the monstrous dragon.

The fairies had no idea that this knight was the brave St. Leonard, but they watched in terror, helpless to do anything.

And a battle began. The dragon thrashed his enormous spiked tail this way and that, those spikes so sharp, they could slice a knight in half with one flick.

The fairies silently cheered on the knight who fought with all his strength. They were astonished by his bravery and determination as the battle raged on.

Near dawn the fairies saw that the young knight was faltering. He had been wounded, and blood flowed beneath his armor. When he lifted his face plate, they saw he had been burned by the dragon's breath. He seemed to stagger, and the fairies trembled with fear. Again the dragon reared up on his hind legs, ready for one last, deadly plunge.

But just at that moment the knight lifted his sword above his head. The light from the rising sun caught the edge of the sword, and the flash nearly blinded the fairies.

That flash did blind the dragon for one moment -- just long enough for St. Leonard to plunge his sword into the dragon's heaving chest.

The fairies gasped aloud, for the dragon tumbled to the ground, all the strength bled out of him. The knight's sword had pierced the dragon's heart.

The fairies wanted to applaud, but they knew they must remain silent, even though this young knight had slain the dragon that had for so many years terrorized the people of Sussex County.

They did not applaud, but they quickly realized the knight's wounds were grave. He had struck the fatal blow with his last ounce of strength, and now he lay silent and still upon the damp earth.

Slowly the fairies crept out of their hiding places beneath the ferns and flowers. Careful to look around to make sure no one would see them, they tiptoed to the knight's side. They leaned over and listened to his chest.

"He's breathing!" they said. "We must save him."

"Our cups," one of the fairies whispered. "Gather the cups!"

And with these words the fairies collected their tiny ivory cups and sped through the woods to their secret spring. This was the spring of the water of life, though no human being had ever drunk of it, and only the Hidden Folk knew where it was.

One by one the fairies dipped their cups into the spring and flew back to the knight. Each fairy poured the single drop her cup contained onto the knight's pale lips.

When their cups were empty, they hung them up to dry upon the blades of grass, and then stood vigil over the fallen knight.

The sun was rising now, and the fairies were getting anxious to return home, but suddenly the knight trembled and his lips moved.

"It worked," one of the fairies whispered, and the others smiled as they watched the knight swallow the precious water.

A few moments later he was breathing steadily, and color had returned to his face. The fairies had saved the brave knight.

As his eyes began to flutter and open, the fairies prepared to depart, but hearing a noise in the distant brush, they turned quickly to see what was approaching.

"The people are coming," one of the fairies whispered, and they heard the sound of villagers running through the forest. They were coming to see who had conquered the dragon.

As fast as lightning the fairies flew away, and it was only later that they realized they had forgotten their cups that hung upon the blades of grass.

The people, distracted by the knight and the dragon's carcass, did not even notice those cups, but later, after they had carried their hero away, an amazing thing happened.

All those cups turned into the little white flowers that we call lilies of the valley. And each year, at the same moment St. Leonard slew the dragon of Sussex, the lilies bloom in memory of the generous fairies and the courageous knight. But no one has ever found the fairies' spring with its miraculous water of life.