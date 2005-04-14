High school juniors can apply for 2006 ARTS grants

MIAMI -- The National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts has begun to accept ARTS 2006 registration from high school juniors and has set an early deadline for its renowned Arts Recognition and Talent Search program.

An awards package totaling $900,000, including more than $400,000 in cash awards, and the chance to be named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, have been exciting hallmark incentives for talented emerging artists registering annually for the program.

The early ARTS 2006 registration deadline is June 1, 2005. The final deadline is October 1 and the deadline to submit audition/portfolio materials is November 1. Those registering online at www.ARTSawards.org before the June 1 deadline receive fee discounts.

Eligible artists must be high school seniors during the 2005-2006 school year. Students who are not in high school are eligible for ARTS if they will be 17 or 18 years old on Dec. 1. For more information call 1-800-970-ARTS (2787).

In late January, the students receive a letter informing them of their award level.

Several years ago NFAA introduced the $10,000 ARTS Gold Award, a non-stipulated cash award to be given in each of the nine ARTS disciplines to the most accomplished young artist in the fields of dance, film and video, classical, pop and jazz music, photography, theater, visual arts, voice and writing.

The 20 Presidential Scholars in the Arts selected are recognized for their academic excellence during National Recognition Week each June in Washington, D.C.

Since 1982, nearly 10,000 talented American student artists representing every state, the U.S. territories as well as American students living abroad, have shared more than $5 million in cash awards from NFAA and have been given access to $70 million in scholarships for their continued education by college, university and conservatory partners affiliated with NFAA. Of these students, 478 have also been named Presidential Scholars in the Arts. It is only through NFAA's ARTS program that dynamic young artists are eligible for the Presidential Scholar designation.

The 2006 ARTS program is open to students who will be graduating high school seniors in the 2005-2006 school year.

ARTS 2006 offers:

-$400,000 in cash awards, including individual awards up to $10,000

-$3 million in scholarship opportunities

-All-expense paid ARTS Week national finals in Miami for 125 National Finalists

-Presidential Scholars in the Arts Awards for 20 ARTS Week Finalists