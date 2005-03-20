High school students jumpstart education at KCC

By Melissa Soria

msoria@daily-journal.com

815-929-5415

While her friends watch TV or sleep in until noon, Lynsay Ryan, 17, of Onarga, has been using her spare time taking tests, doing science experiments and listening to lectures.

Lynsay is a senior at Iroquois West High School and is involved in Kankakee Community College's Credit in Escrow. This special program allows students to take college credit courses while in high school to get a head start on college. For some students it means graduating early, for others it means earning a minor or extra major or being able to lighten semester loads.

Lynsay has participated in the program during her junior and senior year, taking math, psychology, English and statistic courses which have earned her about a year's worth of college credit at the university she chooses to attend next year.

She either wants to attend Illinois Wesleyan University, Monmouth College or Millikin University and double major in music education and biology.

Credit in Escrow will allow her to meet these goals more easily.

"When I go to college, I want to focus more on my major rather than on general education classes," she says.

And she will be a year ahead of most of her students who are spending more time to graduate. According to a recent ACT study, the percentage of college students that earn a bachelor's degree within five years has dropped to a record low of 51 percent.

Lynsay's education isn't going to cost as much either.

KCC's tuition is much cheaper than four-year universities. A three-hour course for an in-district resident only costs $180, while a state college like Illinois State University costs $480 for a typical class. For a private school, such as Olivet Nazarene University, a three-hour course can cost more than $1,200.

"Having completed (college) courses also looks good on any college admission or scholarship application because it shows that the student is serious about college and ready for the demands," says Monica Quinlan, coordinator of recruitment services at KCC.

To enroll in Credit in Escrow, area teens must be at least 16 years old, take a placement test and receive permission from a high school guidance counselor and their parents.

Most of the courses taught in the program include basic college general education courses such as English, biology, speech, psychology, math and chemistry, that can be taken at night. The three-hour courses meet three days a week for about an hour over a 16-week period.

Quinlan said students receive credit for the courses by earning above a "D" grade.

KCC's dual credit program also allows students to take courses from a KCC instructor right at a high school. Students can take general education college level courses which not only give them high school credits, but can be transferred to KCC or another college of their choice.

To participate, students are required to follow all admission requirements of KCC, including paying the college's tuition. Currently, BBCHS, Herscher High School, Momence High School and Iroquois West High School offer these types of classes.

"It's kind of nice to know what to expect in college," says Amanda Cowgill, a senior at Kankakee High School and participant of Credit in Escrow. "These classes are pretty different from my high school classes."

"It doesn't hurt to learn public speaking and time management skills (before attending college) either," she added. Cowgill is currently enrolled in a public speaking course at KCC.

"This is a really good program," Lynsay said. "Everyone should get involved in it."

For more information about Credit in Escrow and the dual credit program, call Monica Quinlan at 802-8508 or e-mail mquinlan@kankakee.edu.