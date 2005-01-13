Saint Dwynwen's Day (Welsh tale)

Adapted by Amy Friedman

Each year in Wales on Jan. 25, many people with broken hearts, and many with hearts bursting with joy, travel to an island known as Llanddwyn. There old and young, rich and poor, endure even the harshest cold and the grayest skies to visit an old Tudor church and to drink from its well, a wishing well called Ffynnon. There these people pray to Saint Dwynwen, for this is her day.

Some who come to Llanddwyn pray for the one they love to love them in return. Others seek with their prayers a speedy cure to hearts that have been broken. Still others long to meet the right person to love, and they too say prayers to this beloved saint. And everyone remembers the story of how Saint Dwynwen became the protector of lovers everywhere.

Dwynwen lived long ago, the daughter of a proud king and saint, Brychan Brycheiniog. He was a man of large appetites and strong convictions. He was the father of 24 daughters and 24 sons, and he was always eager to see every one of his children follow in his righteous path.

One evening Brychan Brycheiniog held a feast and dance in his court, and all of his children, dressed in their finest clothes, attended. By then Dwynwen was a young woman, kind, generous and beautiful. Like many girls, she loved to dress up, to meet new people, to listen to the many tales people told, and she had long looked forward to the evening.

That night, as the celebration swirled around her, Dwynwen met a young prince called Maelon Dafrodill. From the moment their eyes met, they were in love with each other. Suddenly Dwynwen's heart was no longer that of a child. She set her heart upon becoming Maelon's wife. Like so many before and after her, Dwynwen lavished all her passion and affection on the handsome prince, and this affection led her to imagine a life they might have together.

For days she wandered around her father's home dreaming of Maelon. Whenever she heard a man's voice, she was reminded of the music in his. Wherever she walked, she pictured him beside her. Whatever she touched, she felt his hand in hers. Hearing his name set her heart fluttering.

Sad to say, Brychan Brycheiniog did not approve of his daughter's choice. After days of watching his child walk around dazed by her love, he called her to him and announced to her that she would never marry Maelon. "I do not approve of this marriage, so you must not think of this man."

Heartbroken, Dwynwen felt crushed, but she was a faithful daughter. She went to see Maelon and explained: "We will have to give up dreams of being married. My father does not approve, and I will not turn my back on him."

Maelon was baffled by her words. "Run away with me," he begged her. "We love each other. Surely that is enough."

But Dwynwen stood firm. "I cannot do that," she said, and Maelon turned his back to her.

"Then go," the prince said, and bitterness invaded his once warm heart. After that he would offer Dwynwen nothing but words of anger. What had once been love in his heart turned to hatred.

Dwynwen was distraught. How could someone she had loved so deeply feel such fury toward her? How would she survive this pain? She ran to the woods, where she hoped she might find consolation.

There, in the hush of the forest, Dwynwen prayed to God to end her misery. In the quiet and darkness, touched by nature, she lay down on the chilly ground and fell into a deep, soundless sleep. In her sleep, Dwynwen dreamed of an angel who came to her and offered her a sweet, soothing potion. The moment Dwynwen swallowed it, her heart no longer ached. All her longing and sadness vanished.

And then she understood she must cure Maelon as well, and so she served this same potion to him. To her horror, instead of curing his bitter heart, the potion turned Maelon into a statue of ice, as stiff and unbending as once his heart had been.

Dwynwen had been hurt, but she could not bear to see the man she had once loved unable to move or speak. And so, once again, she prayed, and the angel reappeared.

"I will grant you three wishes," said the angel.

The first wish was easy. She wished for Maelon to melt, and so he did.

Second she wished she would never again, so long as she lived, feel her heart pulled in this way, nor feel such longing as she had felt when she loved Maelon, nor such remorse as she had felt when they were forced to part.

And then she thought of all the people whose hearts had hurt just as hers had, and so she prayed that God would answer all requests she offered in the name of lovers. She wished for everyone to find some happiness, either in fulfillment of their love or in being cured of their desire.

When Dwynwen awoke in the forest later that day, she knew this was no dream.

From that day on, Dwynwen devoted her life to God. One day, as she was sailing around the coast of Wales, she happened to land on the island of Llanddwyn, and it was there she built a church. Many people with broken and aching hearts joined her there.

Ever since that time, thousands of people have visited this site each year on Dwynwen's day. There they invoke her name and ask her to watch over hearts that have been broken, to heal the weak, and to help all those in need of Dwynwen's strength and selflessness.