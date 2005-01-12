Go for great Goth rock

If you haven't seen Evanescence at one of its sold-out performances, your ticket to watch the goth metal rockers live is their two-disc DVD/CD "Anywhere from Home."

The DVD concert footage, shot in Paris, includes many of Evanescence's biggest singles, and is a music-video-like assembly of quick cuts, pans and close-ups of the band's physical and emotional presence onstage.

Additional features such as music videos of "Bring Me to Life" and "My Immortal" and previously unreleased recordings of "Missing" are excellent treats, but the highlight is the behind-the-scenes footage.

A definite must-have for Evanescence fans who want more insight about the band's lighter side.

BOGGLE YOUR MIND

Did you know there are a whole bunch of ways for your mind to play tricks on you?

No, not those times you hear bumps in the night and it's "just your imagination" -- but optical illusions.

At www.coolopticalillusions.com, there are hundreds of cool tricks.

One glance is not enough at these pictures, which include a window where you don't know whether you're looking into or out of, a woman that looks old at the first moment and young at the next, and even a circle that disappears after long glances.

Each example comes with a few sentences at the bottom telling you what to do or what the secret to the illusion is. You can print them out and wow your friends -- after you get over your own amazement, of course.

DOWNEY IS BACK

After a couple of rough years personally, actor Robert Downey Jr. is back. He has branched out into the realm of singer/songwriter/pianist with his debut album, "The Futurist."

His delving into music won't be a shock to most of his fans, considering he's already contributed to soundtracks of movies like "Heart and Souls" and "The Singing Detective."

He co-wrote eight of the 10 songs and covered the Charlie Chaplin song "Smile" and Yes' classic "Your Move." He has described his own sound as "highbrow pop with jazz and classical influences," and he hit the nail on the head.

QUOTABLE "If being an egomaniac means I believe in what I do and in my art or music, then in that respect you can call me that ... I believe in what I do, and I'll say it." -- John Lennon

(Got a hot tip for the 411? E-mail us at media(at)ypp.net or post it at www.ypp.net. Distributed by Scripps Howard News Service.)