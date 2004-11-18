The Teacher and his Mule (Swiss)

Adapted by Amy Friedman

Once upon a time, in a little village, there lived a young man who was never happier than when he was playing a trick.

"You'll be sorry for your merry-making," his teacher scolded him. "A trickster is nobody's friend."

Now this irritated the trickster, and though he admired his teacher, he decided he must fool him one day. "You'll see," he told his teacher, "one day I'll prove to you that I am every bit as wise as you are."

His teacher burst out laughing. "As wise as I?" he said. "Impossible. I read day and night. I read everything under the sun. No one is so learned as I."

Now there was a challenge the trickster could not resist, and his friends agreed with him. They liked their teacher, but he was becoming pompous, and they wanted to take him down a peg or two.

So they watched their teacher when he left his home, and they soon discovered that he had a peculiar habit. He always rode his mule to school and then back home, and also to the village to do his errands. He loved that mule, for though he was a scruffy creature, with a splotchy coat and bloodshot eyes, and weighed too much, the mule always knew which way to go.

But he had to, you see, for the teacher seldom paid any attention to the route they were traveling. Instead, he sat upon the mule's back and there he read his books. Now and then, what with the tiny print, the bright sunshine, the long, winding roads and the sway of his old mule's gait, the teacher sometimes fell asleep as he rode.

"You see that?" the trickster told his strongest friend. "There is our chance."

So day after day, the trickster and his friend sat by the side of the road awaiting the moment when the teacher would fall fast asleep just as he passed.

The day arrived, and the two young men went straight to work. They dashed to the mule's side, lifted the teacher from his seat and, careful not to wake him, perched him on the strong fellow's back.

"Giddyup," whispered the trickster, and off rode the teacher on the back of the lad.

Now after he had slowed down to a walk, the young man felt the teacher stirring above him. "What's this?" the teacher cried, startled at the sight of the young man beneath him. "Who can you be?"

"Ah, sir," said the young man, "never fear. I am only your poor old mule. You see, once upon a time I was a terrible and wicked man. I stole from poor people, and for my sins, I was turned into a tired old mule."

"And what's happened now?" asked the teacher. He knew a great deal, but he had never heard of such a thing.

""Ah, you see, I have paid close attention to all you have taught, good master, and thanks to your wisdom, I have learned to be a good man. As my reward, I am once more a man."

"Well, then," said the teacher, blushing bright red as he climbed off the young man's back, "I must set you free. Be off with you, and never forget the lessons you have learned from me."

The lad ran away, and the teacher walked slowly home.

The next day the teacher decided he must go to market to buy a new mule. He was sad to have lost his faithful creature, but he searched every last stall in the market, hoping to find a perfect companion.

Suddenly he came upon a mule that looked very familiar. Like his old mule, this one was a little overweight, and he sagged where he ought not to sag. His eyes were bloodshot, and his coat was splotchy, and all in all he was a scruffy fellow, just the sort of mule the teacher loved.

And lo and behold, the man selling the mule was one of his students -- the trickster, as luck would have it. "I'd like to buy your mule from you," said the teacher, "but I have very little money to spend."

"Ah, professor, this mule is an expensive fellow, but after all, you are my teacher, and I owe you a great deal. I'll charge you only what you wish to spend."

"Very kind of you," the teacher said, grinning at the trickster, and he felt a little shiver of glee as he handed him his tiny bag of coins.

Then he led the old mule away, and when he was out of earshot, he turned to the mule and whispered, "You are trouble, are you not? Couldn't keep yourself from stealing again, I see. I'm afraid you'll have to keep studying with me."

And off he rode on his old donkey, while back in the marketplace the trickster and his friends who joined him laughed till their sides hurt. He felt very happy -- and very wise.