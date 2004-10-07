Guy's attention unwanted

There's a guy who likes me, but I don't like him. He's obsessing over me, but I don't know how to tell him to get lost in a nice way. -- Mindi, 16, Statesboro, Ga.

Our goal here is to make you come out on top, right? So, let's start with a lesson in graciousness. When someone likes you, you should be flattered -- he is paying you a nice compliment.

Now change your attitude from wanting to tell him to "get lost" (and no, there's no nice way to do that!) to keeping things platonic.

I think it's sort of tacky to assume he's obsessing over you if he hasn't actually asked you out. If he's just giving you a lot of attention, continue to be nice back (again, because that's the kind of gracious girl you are), but then discourage him if he tries to take things to the next level.

If he asks you out, just clearly tell him that you're not interested in him that way. Until that point, just keep going on with your life and be flattered that you're so terrific that guys like being around you so much.

***

My parents have been married for 20 years and have seemed really happy, but now they fight a lot and are thinking of getting a divorce. They're demanding that I choose someone to live with, but I just can't decide, because I love them both. What should I do? -- Rainie, 14, Palmdale, Calif.

Your parents are probably having a really hard time agreeing on anything right now -- including whom you should live with -- and that's probably why they've turned the question over to you. It's not the best thing for them to do, but they're human too and obviously caught up in their own issues right now.

Let them know how much you love them both, but tell them that you don't want to discuss your living arrangements until they've come to a firm decision about the state of their marriage. And if they do decide to separate and ask you the question again, let them know that you can't choose between them, but will do whatever they decide is best for you.

If they say they can't come to an agreement, suggest that they work out the details with the mediator or judge overseeing their case. It's very mature of you to be staying neutral, Rainie -- keep it up.

***

I am a 17-year-old girl, and I honestly think I am bisexual. How am I going to overcome this? I know I'm not just curious. -- Ashley, 17, Neodesha, Kan.

Ashley, I have a feeling you're very religious since you asked me how you're going to "overcome" your bisexuality; other less-religious people don't necessarily see this as something they'd have to get over but simply a fact about their sexual preference.

And honestly, that's a decision that only you can make for yourself. I personally do not have any problem with homosexuality -- but I'm not you, and I need to respect that.

Here's what I will tell you: . The best thing you can do right now is learn more about bisexuality and the effects it would have on your life, and at the same time ask yourself questions about what makes you happy.

sYouthresource.com is a Web site that has information and support that addresses the unique issues bisexual teens encounter. That might be a helpful place for you to check out as you think about all these important things.

***

Questions may be sent directly to Atoosa Rubenstein at: dearseventeen(at sign)hearst.com. Atoosa Rubenstein, the founding editor of CosmoGirl! magazine, is the editor in chief of Seventeen magazine.