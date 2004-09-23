How a Bill Becomes a Law The Illinois General Assembly is divided into two chambers - the House of Representatives and the Senate. They hold session in Springfield from January to late spring to decide if bills should become laws. Here's how the process works.

1. A Bill Is Drafted. When a legislator (a representative or a senator) has an idea for a bill, he or she passes the information on to the Legislative Reference Bureau so that it can be written in proper technical form.

2. The Bill Is Introduced. Every bill must be read in front of the legislative body of the sponsor (the house or the senate) on three separate occasions before it can be passed.

3. The Bill Is Referred to Committee. The bill is referred to the appropriate committee for review.

4. A Committee Hearing Takes Place. The bill's sponsor (representative or senator) explains the proposed legislation to the committee members. Lobbyists, concerned groups, and the public can voice their support for or opposition to the bill. If a majority of the committee votes in favor of the bill, it moves forward.

5. A Second Reading Takes Place. The bill is read for a second time before the sponsor's full legislative body (all of the House if the bill was introduced by a representative or all of the Senate if the bill was introduced by a senator). Changes or amendments can still be proposed.

6. The Third Reading Takes Place. The bill is read for the final time before the full House or Senate. After the sponsor explains the bill, questions are asked, and positions can be debated. When the debate is completed, a vote takes place. A simple majority is needed - 60 in the House, 30 in the Senate - for most bills to pass. Bills that are approved on Third Reading move over to the other chamber where they go through the same process.

7. The Second Chamber Reviews the Bill. If the second chamber (the body that did not introduce the bill) approves the bill as it is written, it is sent directly to the governor. If the bill is amended or changed in the second chamber and passed, it must return to the chamber where it originated so that the members can vote whether or not they agree with the revision. If the vote is positive, the bill is sent to the governor.

8. The Governor Has Three Choices. The governor may sign the bill into law, veto it with recommendations for change, or veto it absolutely.

9. The Bill Becomes a Law. The bill becomes a law when the governor signs it. If the governor vetoes the bill, it can still become a law if both chambers of the General Assembly vote by two-thirds majorities to override his or her veto.