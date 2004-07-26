Fast food from the garden?

It is true, some of the fastest, most delicious food you eat comes from the garden.

For those children between the ages of 6 and 10 years old who have planted a garden and are now seeing results of your hard work, there is a contest being sponsored by "ZOOM" and "The Victory Garden," both PBS television shows.

The winner of the contest will have his or her garden appear on "ZOOM!"

Imagine sharing your garden with kids all over the country!

How to enter: Send pictures of your garden and a journal that explains how you put it together. Your journal can be created on a computer or on paper ... you can draw, you can write, you can include photographs of you and the garden...but what you submit should include information on:

-- What you did to prepare for your garden.

-- The crops you decided to grow and why you chose them.

-- How you're taking care of your garden.

-- What you did/are doing with what you've grown or what you plan to do with what you are growing.

PBS will pick two winners: one individual, and one group. They will also choose two winners at random who will receive a "ZOOM" prize pack.

Photo entries are being accepted until Aug. 15.

Send all the information to: The Victory Garden Contest; 125 Western Avenue; Boston, MA 02134.

Before you submit your entry, make super sure to attach a signed permission slip. That must include a parent's printed name and signature. The form can be downloaded at: www.pbs.org/wgbh/victorygarden/site/contest.html.

All materials submitted become the property of WGBH and the form also grants the station permission to share the ideas with other media and to contact the child for further information.