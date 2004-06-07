Rembrandt inspires local eighth-graders

Before there were cameras, painters such as Rembrandt were the ones who supplied group portraits.

The Advanced Art class of eighth-graders at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center taught by Cindy Giusto kept that in mind as they patiently took on the time-consuming task of making group portrait drawings.

Before beginning any new project, Giusto said she likes to present "at least one significant artist from history that ties in with that particular style or subject."

Prior to making the portrait drawings, the class "discussed Rembrandt's expressive use of light and shadow."

During the 17th Century, many political groups and other organizations wanted pictures of themselves, and painters and other artists were the ones who created them.

Students were asked to pick up to three friends along with themselves to include in their portrait.

"I took black and white photos using a strong light source to create interesting highlights and shadows. These photos were used as references for the portraits," Giusto said.

Students were then encouraged to let their own style shine through. For example, the way they make marks and the way they generally approach the subject matter.

"After given this directive many students weren't aware that they even had a style. But, after having some of these students two or even three years in my classroom, it's very easy to point out differences between various students' work," Giusto said.

"One student may use very strong, angular marks compared to another student's soft, shaded mark, for example."

"The finished pieces are very different and far more than what I had envisioned they would be," Giusto added.

The 20-inch by 27-inch portraits were not done on drawing paper.

Instead, pieces of printed newspaper were collaged together on a backing of foam board to create a unique drawing surface.

"I remember seeing this on a piece shown at the Gretchen Charlton Gallery this year and thought it looked interesting and also, the materials were easily accessible," she explained.

Conte crayons in black, white and sepia colors were used on the newspaper -- which turned out to be an amazing surface to draw and blend on.