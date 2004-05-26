College Corner

Roberts awarded master's

Jill Fischer-Roberts recently received her master's degree in education from Olivet Nazarene University. She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Kenneth Norgaard of Kankakee and a 1988 graduate of Eastern Illinois University.

Bosley graduates

Bernadette Bosley of Chebanse was recently awarded a bachelor of science degree in speech and hearing science from the University of Illinois.

Western Mich. Dean's List

Area residents were named to the spring semester Dean's List at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich. They are: Kara Engel of Manteno, the daughter of Richard and Nadine Engel; and Julie Hase of Monee, daughter of Gary and Janet Hase.

Lecuyer awarded master's

Shawna Lecuyer recently received a master's degree in business law from Loyola University Chicago. She is a business administration manager at a manufacturing corporation with offices in Homewood. She is the wife of Chris Lecuyer, the daughter of Gary and Linda Johnson and daughter-in-law of James and Kay Lecuyer, all of Bourbonnais.

Green graduates

Christopher Green recently received a bachelor's in business with a major in computer information systems from Eastern Illinois University. While at EIU he volunteered on the college radio station and was active in public relations with the Residence Hall Association. He has a summer internship with Motor Transport Underwriters in Indianapolis, Ind. He has been awarded an assistantship while pursuing his master's program beginning in August. He is the son of Ron and Jan Green of Kankakee, and a graduate of Herscher High School and Kankakee Community College.

Massey on Dean's List

Michelle Massey has been named to the spring Dean's List at Culver-Stockton College. She is the daughter of David and Lucinda Massey of Bradley.

Shepkowski graduates cum laude

Rebecca Shepkowski graduated cum laude from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Ind. with a bachelor's degree in business administration. She is the daughter of Larry and Irene Shepkowski of Coal City and a graduate of Coal City High School.

Eckhoff awarded scholarship

Charles Eckhoff was recently awarded the Billy Follis Memorial Scholarship, an Oklahoma State University Animal Science Department scholarship. He is the son of Jerry and Barb Eckhoff of Grant Park.

In honorary society

Michael Earnhart, son of Donna Earnhart of Clifton, was among 23 Indiana Institute of Technology students inducted recently into the Indiana Lambda chapter of Alpha Chi, a national honor scholarship society. He is a junior computer engineering major and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and is vice-chair of the Association for Computing Machinery.

Frizzell receives masters

Craig Frizzell, son of David and Annette Frizzell of Kankakee, has received his master's degree in political science from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. He has a teaching assistant position at the University of Wisconsin where he will pursue his doctorate in political science. He is a 1998 graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and a 2002 graduate of Marquette University.

Robinson earns second master's

Teryn Robinson, the daughter of Lisa Robinson of Kankakee, recently received a master's degree in educational administration from Illinois State University. Her first master's degree was in English studies. She is a 1996 graduate of Kankakee High School.

McClain on Dean's List

Elisa McClain of Manteno has been named to the spring 2004 Dean's List at Loyola University Chicago. She is the daughter of James and Nicolette McClain.

ISU Dean's List

Area residents were named to the spring 2004 Dean's List at Illinois State University. They are: Ashkum-Alyssa Gillespie; Beecher-Lisa Becker, Catherine Wiesch; Bourbonnais-Laura Burke, Jeremy Dockemeyer, Nicole Erickson, Kevin Fischer, Marc Helgeson, Nicole Leek, Jonah Ralston, Leah Reed, Melanie Stuckmaier, Amy Waters, Rebecca Wroblewski;Bradley-Justin Gund, Mary Hebert; Chebanse-Emily Reutter; Coal City-Nicole Gallentine, Brooke Hanley, Lauren Hume; Crete-Joshua Clancy, Edward Farmer, Joy Mason, Margaret Page, Michelle Stoll; Custer Park-Eric Jurgens; Danforth-Annette Monk; Diamond-Brian Syfert; Gardner-Lauren Frobish; Grant Park-Erica David, Katherine Dawson; Kankakee-Megan Andrews, Joshua Clyden, Susan Honzik, Stefen Robinson; Manhattan-Carrie Decaprio, Melanie Palmer, Steven Swiercz; Peotone-Jeffrey Brashares, Lisa Sweas; Sheldon-Ryan Nagele; Watseska-Lisa Lustfeldt, Brittany McTaggart; Wilmington-Brooke Desrochers, Lynn Lund, Leslie Manypenny and Anna Meents.

Gohlke graduates with honors

Nathan Gohlke, the son of Fred and Reatta Gohlke of Chebanse, recently graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree at Conception Seminary College, Conception, Mo. He is currently sponsored by the Diocese of Joliet to serve the people of the area as a Roman Catholic priest. While at Conception, he received a degree with a specialization in theology and an emphasis in philosophy. He will continue his formation to the priesthood at the University of St. Mary of the Lake School of Theology in the fall.

Murrell receives honors

Orlando Murrell of Hopkins Park received the Management Department Achievement Award and a Study Abroad Scholarship from the College of Business, Department of Management at Northern Illinois University. These scholarships honor students who demonstrate a strong work ethic, above average GPA and involvement in extra-curricular activities.

DeGuzman on Dean's List

Maria DeGuzman has been named to the winter quarter Dean's List at Northwestern University. She is the daughter of Dr. Sam and Linda DeGuzman of Bourbonnais and a 2000 graduate of Bishop McNamara High School.

Nelson receives master's

Matt Nelson, the son of Ken and Kathy Nelson of Bourbonnais, recently received a master's degree in English and comparative literature from the University of California, Irvine. He was awarded the Murray Krieger Endowed Fellowship in literary theory. He also graduated from Northern Illinois University where he was a member of the Golden Key National Honor Society.

Worth named to Dean's List

Andrew Worth, son of Richard and JoMarie Worth of Kankakee, has been named to the Dean's List at Marquette University. He is a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School.

Tharnish graduates

Marlena Tharnish recently received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Olivet Nazarene University. She is the daughter of John and Cindy Schimmel of St. Anne and a 1998 graduate of Grace Baptist Academy.

Schimmel awarded master's

John M. Schimmel recently received a master's degree in teaching from Olivet Nazarene University. He is the son of John and Cindy Schimmel of St. Anne and a 1997 graduate of ONU.

Stang graduates with honors

Kimberly Stang, daughter of Marcia Stang of Bradley, graduated magna cum laude from Benedictine University in Lisle with a bachelor's degree in communications. She was a graduate of the Scholars Program at Benedictine, won the Electronic Media Excellence Award and was selected for Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

Pence receives honors

Megan Pence, a junior theatre arts and education major at Bradley University, received awards from the theatre department for excellence in bpth directing and stage management and the Academic Excellence Award for having the highest departmental GPA in the junior class. She served on the Dean's Advisory Board for the Fine Arts College and has been elected president of the Bradley Chapter of Alpha Psi Omega, the national honoray theatre fraternity for the 2004-05 school year. She is the daughter of Patrick and Elizabeth Pence of Bourbonnais and a 2001 graduate of BBCHS.

Whitlow named to Dean's List

Jared Whitlow has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Eastern Illinois University where he is a computer information systems major. He was in the top 10 percent of his class. He is the son of Larry and Diane Hurst and the late Patrick Whitlow and a 2002 graduate of BBCHS.

Harpin on Dean's List

Drew Harpin has been named to the spring semester Dean's List at Eastern Illinois University, where he is majoring in psychology.

He holds professional certifications in lifesaving, water park rescue, automated external defibrillation, oxygen administration, and CPR for the professional rescuer from the American Red Cross.

He is the son of Dan Harpin of Kankakee and the late Lyn Petroni Harpin.