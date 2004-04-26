Junior Journal

St. Joseph Grade School, Bradley

St. Joseph Grade School recently announced its third quarter Honor Roll.

?A? HONORS:

Meghan Carroll, Jennifer Donohue, Hilary Enzweiler, Kyle Hennessy, Jordan Keigher, Brent Klimchuk, Alexa Koziol; Tyler Blanchette, Amanda Blewett, Elle DeSelm, Jarrod Huggins, Sarah Rivard, Gabby Sorich, Justine Stalzer, Jared St. John, Jennifer Storer, Jamie Sy, Austin Tofte, Sara Youssef; Morgan DeSelm, Philip Gifford, Angela Goodrich, Nathan Haug, Hannah LeRoy, Leanne Longtin, Justin Madsen, Cortney Reardanz, Gene Storer and Drew Turro.

?B? HONORS:

Bryce LaMore, Ashley Lovell, Meghan Meier, Alyssa Pitts, Sara Smietanski, Kelsi Staniszeski; Bianca Battaglia, Jenny Brown, Leigh Cardosi, Andrew Downey, Alex Hamilton, Molly Hogan, Gage Sandlin, Heidi Senor, Taylor Staniszeski, Jonathon Young; Megan Berns, Arielle Byarley, Tim Fogarty, Chase Ryan, Sami Staniszeski, Chynna Stump and Zach Tooper.

Vedder state

geography finalist

Alexander Vedder, a student at Nash Middle School in Clifton, recently participated in the National Geographic Bee at the state-level. Each state winner received $100, a National Geographic globe and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. for the national finals on May 25-26, where they will vie for the 2004 National Georgraphic Bee crown. Schools of the state winners received Educational Insights? GeoSafari game.