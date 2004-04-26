College Corner

Augustana Dean?s List

Area residents have been named to the Dean?s list at Augustana College. They are: Kyle Arthur, son of Kevin and Rhonda Arthur of Bradley; Amy Lorenz, daughter of Larry Lorenz and Peggy Lorenz, both of Grant Park; and Crystal Gamez, daughter of Miguel and Josephine Gamez of St. Anne.

Lambert on Dean?s List

Rebecca Lambert has been named to the Dean?s List at Butler University in Indianapolis, Ind., for the fall semester. She is enrolled in the pharmacy program. She is the daughter of Joel and Lori Lambert of Donovan and a 2002 graduate of Donovan High School.

Frank inducted into honors society

Alyse Frank, the daughter of Steve and Jeanne Frank of Manteno, was recently inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society at Southern Illinois University. She is a 2003 graduate of Manteno High School.

Ponton inducted into 2 honor societies

Nicole Ponton, the daughter of Gale and Rina Ponton of Donovan, was inducted recently into two honor societies at Butler University. She was inducted into Phi Eta Sigma and Alpha Lambda Sigma, both honor societies at Butler University. She is currently a freshman studying pharmacy and a 2003 graduate of Donovan High School.

Smith student orientation leader

Lucas Smith of Momence has been named a student orientation leader at Millikin University for the 2004-2005 academic year. He is a music/business major.

Hilgendorf on Dean?s List

Tracy Hilgendorf of Chebanse has been named to the Dean?s List at Carthage College for the autumn term. She is the daughter of Dale and Connie Hilgendorf and a 2003 graduate of Central High School, Clifton.

Smith on free enterprise team

Dustin Smith, a senior from Kankakee, was a member of the Students in Free Enterprise (SIFE) team that represented Illinois College April 2 at a regional competition in St. Louis. Smith, a 2000 graduate of Herscher High School, is majoring in economics and business administration with a concentration in finance. He is the son of Don and Mary Smith.

Menke receives honors

Millikin University freshman Kirstin Menke of Grant Park was recently accepted into the James Millikin Scholars program in recognition of outstanding scholastic achievements. She was one of only 35 students admitted to the program from students in the Freshmen Honors Program. She was selected based on an essay, personal interview and faculty recommendations. She is an accounting major and a graduate of Grant Park High School.

Jones on Dean?s List

Elise Jones of Kankakee has been named to the Dean?s List for the winter quarter at Northwestern University. She is the daughter of Ellamease Jones and Solomon Jones and a 2000 graduate of Kankakee High School.

Phi Theta Kappa Team

Two Kankakee Community College sophomores were recently named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Illinois Academic Team. Carlee Hawkins of Georgetown and Sarah Sorensen of Chebanse were among the community college students recently recognized in Springfield.

Besides a banquet honoring the All-Illinois team, they participated in Student Lobby Day and met with their state legislators to discuss education issues. Students on the all-academic team were nominated by their respective colleges.

Sorensen, a 2002 graduate of Central High School, has a 4.0 GPA , and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community college students, and the KCC Student Advisory Council. She will attend Illinois State University to pursue a career as a high school biology teacher.

Hawkins is a pitcher for the Cavalier softball team, has a 4.0 GPA, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and serves as a tutor at KCC. She will attend Southern Illinois University and study psychology.

ONU students among Who?s Who

Twenty-nine students from Olivet Nazarene University have been named to the 2003-04 edition of Who?s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. They are: Jeremy Brewer, Carol Cheney, Kristina Cloud, Tiffany DeMint, Jonathan DeZwaan, Kris Dunlop, Erin Hara, Matt Heincker, Aaron Hird, Erica Hudson, Emily Huggins, Kevin Hughes, Ben Kunz, Lynnee Mills, Lindsay Myers, Jesse Noneman, Tyler Person, Lukas Quanstrom, Erin Rumbley, Kara Scammahorn, Amy Stipp, Abiel Sultan, Ted Walker, Sarah Windholz, David Wonder, Landon Yowell, Megan Zendian, Scott Zurcher and Adam Zwirkoski.

Croix named to Dean?s List

Lauren Croix of Bradley has been named to the Dean?s List at Carthage College for the autumn term.

EIU graduates

Area residents recently graduated from Eastern Illinois University. They are: Crescent City-Amie White-Lange; Crete-Nicole Eustis, Jeffrey Theiss; Grant Park-Mark Luhman; Kankakee-Marisa Harpin, Katherine Hodak, William Jamros, Megan Mallaney, Phillip Thompson Jr.; Martinton-Bree Deveney; Manteno-Shaun Burnette; Milford-Stephen Totheroh; Peotone-Jennifer Price; St. Anne-Megan Degenhart; Watseka-Joseph King and Lisa Walker.

SIU Carbondale Honors Day

Area residents were recently recognized at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Honors Day 2004. They are: Bourbonnais-Nicholas Christopher; Bradley-James Diemer; Braidwood-Teresa Abney, Tamara List; Coal City-Lanie Johnson; Crete-Samantha Cook, Daniel Kapaldo, Michael Lennie, Melanie Mantel; Dwight-Maleah White; Kankakee-Marques Anderson, Robert Lergner, Brandon Rettke; Manteno-Alyse Frank, Cole Jarvis, Christopher Johnson, Jonathan Schmidt; Monee-David Altier, Tracy Golden; Peotone-Claire Bailey; St. Anne-Rebecca Blomer.

Lillis Memorial Scholarship Fund

The Jace Lillis Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established at Kankakee Community College.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to a KCC student who graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, is enrolled in a KCC business degree program, has financial need and is committed to career goals.

Lillis, a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and KCC, died last summer. His friends, family and members of the KCC Business Society Club were instrumental in creating the scholarship.

The Lillis Fund is in need of financial support in order to provide scholarships into the future. Those who are interested in donating can contact Rick Manuel at KCC at (815) 802-8260.

Information on this and all scholarships available through the KCC Foundation is available in KCC?s Office of Financial Aid at the River Road campus. Or contact Abbie Johnson at (815) 802-8557 or ajohnson@kankakee.edu. Applications and nominations for scholarships should be made directly to KCC?s Financial Aid Office.