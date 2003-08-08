Players need support

By Nick Bond, age 12, Limestone

"Hey Mr. Urlacher can I have your autograph?"

"I'll get you after practice!"

Every time a fan hears those words they figure that the player just wants to get to practice and get it over with.

Well , when I was one of the 10 chosen to be a Junior Bears Reporter for The Daily Journal, I realized that the players weren't there just to sign autographs! They have a very busy schedule. They have one practice in the morning on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and only a short three hours to eat and rest before their afternoon practice. Then on Tuesday and Thursday they have morning practices and walk-through drills in the gym in the afternoon.

I learned how hard the players have to concentrate to be the best player they can be! I now realize that their job is a lot harder because not only do they have to prove to their coaches and teammates their ability as a professional football player, they also have to be friendly to their fans! They need the support and the enthusiasm from us. Now I have a better understanding why the No. 1 players leave practice right away instead of stopping to sign another autograph! But the next time I go to the training camp, will I stand in line to get an autograph? YOU BET !

I was lucky enough to get some autographs on that day and was also able to talk to and get pictures with Coach Jauron and defensive coordinator Coach Bullough.

It was an AWESOME DAY and I thank The Daily Journal, ONU and the Bears.